The "Neo-noir" series also stars Agent Carter actor James D’Arcy in the role of James Aiden, an investigative journalist who becomes obsessed with the murder trial – and with the accused, Natalie Varga (Murphy).

Peaky Blinders star Charlie Murphy plays an elusive widow accused of murdering her late husband in Channel 5's dark new thriller Deadline.

"After a traumatic childhood, Natalie escaped her roots to study at Cambridge University. Adept at shifting seamlessly from warm to aloof, from relatable to untouchable, Natalie has perfected the art of being elusive. But now the murder of her husband threatens to define her in a very concrete way," according to the synopsis.

Read on for everything you need to know about Deadline.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

When is the Deadline release date?

There's no release date yet for the Channel 5 drama series, but we'll keep this page updated with any news.

Who will star in Deadline?

Charlie Murphy (Happy Valley) and James D’Arcy lead the cast as Charlie Murphy and James Aiden, respectively.

In addition, Indra Ové (Unforgotten) plays Barbara, a former flame of James’ and his boss at Patchwork Pictures.

Meanwhile, Brian Caspe (Jojo Rabbit) and Anamaria Marinca (Tin Star, Temple) round out the ensemble cast.

Mike Benson,, Executive Producer for Clapperboard TV, said: “We are really excited to be producing something with a nod to the neo-noirs of the '80s and early '90s.

"With James, Charlie and Indra leading a fantastic cast - and some brilliant scripts packed with doubles crosses and duplicity – we are hoping we can do justice to the genre that has inspired us.”

Is there a trailer for Deadline?

There is indeed a trailer for Deadline – watch the tense first look below:

Take a look at what's on tonight with our TV guide or visit our Drama hub for all the latest news and features.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.