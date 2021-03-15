Leonardo release date: Latest news on Aidan Turner’s da Vinci drama

As if 2020 wasn’t miserable enough, Poldark fans also had to endure their first year since the smash-hit period drama ended, meaning a distinct lack of Aidan Turner in the schedules.

Fortunately, that won’t be the case for too much longer as the former Being Human star is preparing to launch his latest series: a mysterious drama inspired by the life of Leonardo da Vinci.

The show has been in the works for quite some time after suffering a pandemic-related delay, but has finally found a home on Amazon Prime Video and will be with us next month.

Turner will be joined by an all-star cast that includes Freddie Highmore (Bates Motel), Matilda De Angelis (The Undoing) and James D’Arcy (Broadchurch).

Read on for everything you need to know about Leonardo on Amazon Prime Video.

Aidan Turner’s Leonardo release date

CONFIRMED: Leonardo will launch on Amazon Prime Video in the UK and Ireland on Friday 16th April 2021.

The new series started filming in December 2019, but hit a major snag when COVID-19 began spreading across Europe, ultimately not wrapping its shoot until the following August (as reported by Variety).

What is Aidan Turner’s Leonardo series about?

Set in Italy in the late 1400s, Leonardo will see the titular genius fall under suspicion of murder from a Milan police officer, who starts digging into da Vinci’s past to uncover what exactly links him to the case.

The series will also explore just how da Vinci “grew into an unparalleled genius” whose influence extends across arts, science and technology, attempting to unlock the mind of the enigmatic historical figure.

The series is created by Sherlock writer Stephen Thompson and The Man in the High Castle’s Frank Spotnitz.

Spotnitz told Variety that he wants to use this series to “really show why [da Vinci] was a genius and have the audience understand what it was that made him so brilliant and radical and centuries ahead of this time… To do that, you need to get really close to his work.”

Leonardo cast

Aidan Turner will play Leonardo da Vinci in his first television role since Poldark finished its wildly popular run back in 2019 and the role seems to have made a big impression on him.

He said: “As we know, Leonardo Da Vinci was a man who created an incredible body of work across so many disciplines. As an actor, to explore the inner workings of this great artist was a very exciting and humbling experience and I feel so fortunate to have worked with such a great team in Rome to make this series happen.”

The Undoing’s Matilda De Angelis will play da Vinci’s close friend and muse Caterina da Cremona, while Freddie Highmore (Bates Motel) will also star as Stefano Giraldi, the young police detective investigating the artist.

Casino Royale star Giancarlo Giannini will play painter and sculptor Andrea del Verrocchio, who was a mentor figure to da Vinci, while Leonardo’s own pupil Salaì is to be portrayed by Carlos Cuevas (Merlì).

Last but not least, Broadchurch and Agent Carter actor James D’Arcy has been cast in the role of Ludovico Sforza, Duke of Milan, who will also appear throughout the series.

Leonardo trailer

There’s no trailer for Leonardo just yet, but given that the series is launching imminently on Amazon Prime Video, we expect to get our first look very soon.

Leonardo arrives on Amazon Prime Video on Friday 16th April.