Freddie Highmore thriller Bates Motel recently left Amazon Prime Video – but have no fear (or rather, do) UK viewers, as the series has already found a new home with the BBC.

A prequel series to Alfred Hitchcock’s classic thriller Psycho, the show’s five-season run presented a new spin on the well-known story.

Read on for everything you need to know about Bates Motel.

How to watch Bates Motel in the UK

Bates Motel – all four seasons – arrives on BBC iPlayer on Sunday 21st February 2021, with episodes also being broadcast weekly on the BBC One from Tuesday 23rd February, with a double bill beginning at 10.45pm.

Bates Motel plot

The series is inspired by Alfred Hitchcock’s 1960 film Psycho (based on Robert Bloch’s 1959 novel of the same name), and serves as a modern-day prequel to the events we see in the famous film.

The show focuses on a young Norman Bates and his mother, Norma, following the death of Norman’s father and their purchasing of the Seafairer motel, in Oregon.

In the first season, the motel’s original, violent owner breaks in to the establishment, before eventually mother-and-son murder him – and decide to dispose of the body in secret.

Bates Motel cast: Who stars in the drama?

The cast includes leads Norman Bates (Freddie Highmore) and his mother Norma (Vera Farmiga).

Other characters and cast members include Max Thieriot as Dylan Massett; Olivia Cooke as Emma Decody; Nicola Peltz as Bradley Martin; Nestor Carbonell as Sheriff Alex Romero; and Kenny Johnson as Caleb Calhoun.

