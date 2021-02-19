Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. TV
  3. Drama
  4. How to watch Bates Motel in the UK

How to watch Bates Motel in the UK

Freddie Highmore and Vera Farmiga star in the hit Psycho prequel.

Bates Motel

Published:

Freddie Highmore thriller Bates Motel recently left Amazon Prime Video – but have no fear (or rather, do) UK viewers, as the series has already found a new home with the BBC.

Advertisement

A prequel series to Alfred Hitchcock’s classic thriller Psycho, the show’s five-season run presented a new spin on the well-known story.

Read on for everything you need to know about Bates Motel.

How to watch Bates Motel in the UK

Bates Motel – all four seasons – arrives on BBC iPlayer on Sunday 21st February 2021, with episodes also being broadcast weekly on the BBC One from Tuesday 23rd February, with a double bill beginning at 10.45pm.

Bates Motel plot

The series is inspired by Alfred Hitchcock’s 1960 film Psycho (based on Robert Bloch’s 1959 novel of the same name), and serves as a modern-day prequel to the events we see in the famous film.

The show focuses on a young Norman Bates and his mother, Norma, following the death of Norman’s father and their purchasing of the Seafairer motel, in Oregon.

In the first season, the motel’s original, violent owner breaks in to the establishment, before eventually mother-and-son murder him – and decide to dispose of the body in secret.

Bates Motel cast: Who stars in the drama?

The cast includes leads Norman Bates (Freddie Highmore) and his mother Norma (Vera Farmiga).

Other characters and cast members include Max Thieriot as Dylan Massett; Olivia Cooke as Emma Decody; Nicola Peltz as Bradley Martin; Nestor Carbonell as Sheriff Alex Romero; and Kenny Johnson as Caleb Calhoun.

Advertisement

Take a look at the rest of our Drama coverage, or check out what else is on with our TV guide

Tags

All about Bates Motel

Bates Motel
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

Subscribe and get 12 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!
Portmeirion Torn 16 Piece Porcelain Dinner Set + Ravenhead MODE Red Wine Set of 4 Glasses, Bundle of 2

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Get a dinner set, plus wine glasses, for just £65.58

Upgrade your at-home dining experience with this exclusive deal

You might like

Tobi Bakare in his final episode of Death in Paradise

Exclusive Tobi Bakare reveals why he's leaving Death in Paradise – and saying goodbye to Sergeant JP Hooper

Drag Race UK

Who left RuPaul’s Drag Race UK this week? Sixth queen eliminated

The judging panel of RuPaul's Drag Race UK episode one L-R: Alan Carr, RuPaul Charles, Andrew Garfield and Michelle Visage

Meet the queens of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season 2

Aidan Turner at NTAs

When is Aidan Turner’s Leonardo da Vinci drama on TV?