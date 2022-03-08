The best TV shows on BritBox to watch now
Showing items 1 to 14 of 14
Crime
- 2021
- Crime/detective
- Drama
Summary:
When an Edinburgh schoolgirl is abducted, DI Ray Lennox investigates her disappearance whilst confronting his own past trauma.How to watch
Why watch Crime?:
Based on the novel by Trainspotting author Irvine Welsh, this six-part police thriller stars Dougray Scott as a troubled addict and detective named DI Ray Lennox – who finds himself attempting to solve a case while battling his own demons.
As with much of Welsh's work, the series unfolds in Edinburgh and offers a sometimes grim portrait of Scotland's capital, though it is packed with all sorts of darkly comedic moments as well. The central case sees Lennox tasked with finding a missing schoolgirl – and it's an extremely gripping mystery to watch unfold.
The Beast Must Die
- 2021
- Crime/detective
- Drama
- 15
Summary:
Following the death of her son in a hit and run, all Frances Cairnes wants is to hunt down and kill the man she believes is responsible. When she finally tracks him down, she tricks her way into his house and plots his murder from within.How to watch
Why watch The Beast Must Die?:
The very first original drama from BritBox, this crime series is adapted from the novel of the same name by Cecil Day-Lewis, and concerns an Isle of Wight woman who embarks on a rescue mission after her son is killed in a hit and run incident.
Meanwhile, a former city police detective has recently arrived on the island after leaving his previous job due to a traumatic incident – and soon finds that village police work might not be any more straightforward than what he's left behind.
The impressive cast for the series includes Cush Jumbo, Billy Howle and Jared Harris, and the performances along with the show's rich atmosphere make it a very compelling watch.
Spitting Image
Summary:
A milestone in television comedy Spitting Image pushes satire to a whole new level with its grotesque parodies of everyone from pop stars and minor celebrities to establishment figures, politicians and even the British Royal Family.How to watch
Why watch Spitting Image?:
Satirical series Spitting Image returned after 24 years off the air to lampoon the politicians and celebrities of the 21st century, exclusively for BritBox subscribers.
The puppet-based show, which originally aired on ITV from 1984 until 1996, has returned to take a pop at the biggest names on the planet, from Donald Trump and Kanye West, to Adele and Greta Thunberg. With 100 new cartoonish puppets making their Spitting Image debut on BritBox, there's plenty of fresh material for fans of the long-running series as well as viewers who've never seen the original.
Magpie Murders
- 2022
- Drama
- Mystery
Summary:
Editor Susan Ryeland gets drawn into a web of intrigue and murder when she receives Alan Conway's unfinished manuscript of an Atticus Pünd mystery.How to watch
Why watch Magpie Murders?:
Starring Lesley Manville and Tim McMullan, this BritBox original adaptation of Anthony Horowitz's novel is sure to scratch any murder mystery aficionado's itch.
The six-part series tells a story within a story, as editor Susan Ryland receives an unfinished manuscript from one of her authors, who is then murdered. She then begins to suspect that the manuscript may contain clues to his real life killing. The series also starts Conleth Hill and Daniel Mays.
The Sarah Jane Adventures
- 2007
- Drama
- Sci-fi
- PG
Summary:
"The Sarah Jane Adventures" is a CBBC spin-off of long-running science fiction drama "Doctor Who". It focuses on the adventures of Sarah Jane Smith (Elisabeth Sladen), an investigative journalist and former companion of the Time Lord. The Sarah Jane character, played by Sladen, originally appeared in "Doctor Who" from 1973 to 1976 alongside Jon Pertwee and later Tom Baker. "The Sarah Jane Adventures" premiered on BBC One with an hour-long special in 2007 and returned for its first series later the same year. Sarah Jane has her own sonic screwdriver, disguised as a lipstick, and a watch capable of identifying alien species and their home planets. She is joined in her quests by a number of young companions, including teenagers Maria (Yasmin Paige), Luke (Tommy Knight) and Clyde (Daniel Anthony). The fifth and final series aired on CBBC in October 2011, six months after Sladen's death.How to watch
Why watch The Sarah Jane Adventures?:
This Doctor Who spin-off from 2007 ran for five seasons, and while it may have skewed younger than the adult-oriented Torchwood, it was just as popular.
Focusing on the Doctor's former companion Sarah Jane, her adopted son and his group of friends, the show saw multiple Doctor Who characters both friend and foe pop-up, including the Doctor himself on two occasions.
With a lot of heart and humour, this series is worth watching even if only for some of the remarkable Elisabeth Sladen's final performances. All five seasons are available on BritBox.
The Vicar of Dibley
- 1994
- Sitcom
- Drama
- PG
Summary:
"The Vicar of Dibley" is a British sitcom set in a sleepy Oxfordshire village. When the resident vicar, a 107-year-old man, dies, the stuffy villagers are in for a shock when he is replaced by fun-loving female vicar Geraldine Granger (Dawn French). The congregation react to her with a mixture of wonder and horror. Her appointment appals David Horton (Gary Waldhorn), chairman of the parish council and respected pillar of the community. Once it becomes clear that Geraldine has no intention of towing the line, he resolves to have her removed. Her other parishioners include dippy church verger Alice (Emma Chambers), David's dim-witted son, Hugo (James Fleet), likable, but boring parish council secretary Frank Pickle (John Bluthal), stuttering parish council member Jim Trott (Trevor Peacock), church organist Letitia Cropley (Liz Smith) and strait-talking farmer Owen Newitt (Roger Lloyd Pack). Created by Richard Curtis, the hugely popular series premiered on BBC One in 1994 and ran for 20 episodes in three series, with several specials across a 13-year period.How to watch
Why watch The Vicar of Dibley?:
This sinfully funny sitcom was one of our top Lockdown Binges and with good reason - Dawn French answers all our prayers as Geraldine Granger, a left-leaning vicar and bonne vivante who rocks up to the sleepy village of Dibley and turns it upside down.
The series first aired back in the mid-90s when female vicars were still a novelty, but new viewers will find that the show still provides laughs aplenty, alongside sneaking in some still-prescient messages about sexism and body positivity.
The sitcom also features a cast of memorable and eccentric characters.
Downton Abbey
- 2010
- Drama
- Romance
- 12
Summary:
Costume drama following the lives of the aristocratic Crawley family and their servants. The ensemble cast includes Hugh Bonneville (Robert, Earl of Grantham), Maggie Smith (Violet, Dowager Countess of Grantham), Michelle Dockery (Lady Mary Crawley), Elizabeth McGovern (Cora, Countess of Grantham), Penelope Wilton (Isobel Crawley), Jim Carter (Charlie Carson), Joanne Froggatt (Anna) and Laura Carmichael (Lady Edith Crawley). Highclere Castle in Hampshire, the home to the Earl and Countess of Carnarvon, provides the backdrop to the series, and is used for much of the interior filming. Outdoor scenes are shot in the Oxfordshire village of Bampton while the servants' living quarters were constructed and filmed at Ealing Studios. Originally set in 1912, "Downton Abbey" was created by Oscar-winning writer Julian Fellowes ("Gosford Park") and premiered on ITV in September 2010.How to watch
Why watch Downton Abbey?:
The film adaptation of this hugely popular period drama from Julian Fellowes dominated the box office both at home and overseas. Now, you can catch up with everything that preceded it, with all episodes of the television series available to stream now on BritBox.
Set in 1912, the series begins by introducing you to the Crawley family and their servants who inhabit the Yorkshire country estate of Downton Abbey. Over the course of the series, famous events from history will shake them to their core.
The first series stars Hugh Bonneville (Paddington), Maggie Smith (Harry Potter) and Dan Stevens (Beauty and the Beast).
Broadchurch
- 2013
- Crime/detective
- Drama
- 12
Summary:
The murder of a young boy in a small coastal town brings a media frenzy, which threatens to tear the community apart.How to watch
Why watch Broadchurch?:
This crime drama starring Academy Award winner Olivia Colman (The Favourite) and David Tennant (Doctor Who) received critical acclaim when it first aired on ITV back in 2013.
Series one begins with the murder of an 11-year-old boy in the small coastal town of Broadchurch, with DI Alec Hardy (Tennant) and DS Ellie Miller (Colman) called in to investigate. All three series are available to stream.
Only Fools and Horses
- 1981
- Sitcom
- Drama
- 12
Summary:
"Only Fools and Horses" is a British sitcom following the misadventures of Peckham market trader Derek `Del Boy" Trotter (David Jason) and his younger brother Rodney (Nicholas Lyndhurst). In the beginning, they share a high-rise council flat with their elderly Grandad (Lennard Pearce) and scratch a living flogging `hooky" gear to anyone who will buy it. Created by John Sullivan ("Citizen Smith", "Just Good Friends", "Dear John"), it was slow to catch on with viewers initially but the BBC stuck by it and it went on to achieve the highest ever UK audience for a sitcom episode (24.3 million in 1996). After Pearce's death in 1984, his character was replaced by World War Two Navy veteran Uncle Albert (Buster Merryfield), who usually began long-winded anecdotes with the words "During the war…" As the series developed, it moved away from the confines of a situation comedy and became more of a comedy drama as the length of episodes expanded and story arcs added an ongoing dimension. It was also notable for having a strong supporting cast of memorable characters, including dopey road sweeper Trigger (Roger Lloyd Pack), pretentious car salesman Boycie (John Challis) and his flirty wife Marlene (Sue Holderness), pub landlord Mike (Kenneth MacDonald), lorry driver Denzil (Paul Barber), young spiv Mickey Pearce (Patrick Murray), Del's partner Raquel (Tessa Peake-Jones) and Rodney's wife Cassandra (Gwyneth Strong). It premiered on BBC One in 1981 and ended in 2003. Sixty-three episodes were made, including a number of feature-length Christmas specials. In the final years of his life, Sullivan also created the spin-off "The Green Green Grass" and prequel "Rock & Chips".How to watch
Why watch Only Fools and Horses?:
One of the most iconic sitcoms the BBC has ever made, Only Fools and Horses remains a firm favourite decades after it originally aired. The series stars David Jason and Nicholas Lyndhurst as Del Boy and Rodney Trotter, market traders chasing the dream of one day becoming millionaires.
Remembered for both its hilarious jokes and occasionally emotional moments, seven series of the show are available to stream on BritBox.
Gavin & Stacey
- 2007
- Sitcom
- Drama
- 15
Summary:
"Gavin & Stacey" is a British sitcom about an Essex boy who falls in love with a Welsh girl. It follows the key milestones in the lives of Gavin Shipman (Mathew Horne) and Stacey West (Joanna Page) as they meet for the first time, spend time with each other's families, get married and try to settle down. It also follows the contrasting relationship of Gavin's best friend Smithy (James Corden) and Stacey's close friend Nessa (Ruth Jones). Smithy and Nessa dislike each other but it doesn't stop them having a number of one-night stands. Further complications arise when Nessa has Smithy's baby and becomes engaged to another man. The supporting cast includes Gavin's parents Mick (Larry Lamb) and Pamela (Alison Steadman), and Stacey's Uncle Bryn (Rob Brydon) and mother Gwen (Melanie Walters). Written by Corden and Jones, the series premiered on BBC Three in 2007. As its popularity grew, it became a mainstream success on BBC One and ran for three series.How to watch
Why watch Gavin & Stacey?:
Gavin & Stacey tells the charming story of a boy from Essex (Matthew Horne) and a girl from Barry Island (Joanna Page) who fall in love, following the highs and lows of their sometimes challenging relationship.
The series was created by James Corden and Ruth Jones, who also co-star as the unlikely pairing Smithy and Nessa, alongside a superb supporting cast that includes Larry Lamb, Alison Steadman and Rob Brydon.
Agatha Christie's Marple
- 2004
- Mystery
- Drama
- 15
Summary:
Period drama based on the crime writer's books and short stories. The title character was played by Geraldine McEwan for the first three series and by Julia McKenzie from the fourth. Guest appearances have been made by the likes of Joanna Lumley, Derek Jacobi, Pam Ferris, Jenny Agutter, Elaine Paige, Paul McGann, Anthony Andrews, Carey Mulligan, Denis Lawson, Eileen Atkins and Richard Briers. "Agatha Christie's Marple" premiered on ITV in 2004.How to watch
Why watch Agatha Christie's Marple?:
Murder-mystery fans are well catered for on BritBox, with Agatha Christie adaptations Miss Marple and Poirot available to stream.
Both Geraldine McEwan and Julia McKenzie have played Marple in ITV's adaptations, an elderly lady with a penchant for solving murders in her spare time.
Meanwhile, French detective Poirot belonged solely to actor David Suchet across 13 popular series that saw every single one of the character's stories adapted.
Love Island
- 2015
- Entertainment
- Game show
Summary:
Reality dating show. A cast of young singles search for a summer of love and romance in a luxury villa. To remain in paradise, they must win over the voting public.How to watch
Why watch Love Island?:
Love it or loathe it, there's no getting away from it. ITV2's Love Island is a hugely popular show for the broadcaster and now fans can catch up with every series on BritBox.
The reality competition brings a selection of young singles to a luxury villa, where they must couple up or risk elimination. The winning pair receives £50,000 of prize money.
Lambs of God
- 2019
- Drama
Summary:
Lambs of God is a dark, gothic tale about three nuns, each a generation apart, living in an isolated convent by the coast, and an unwelcome visitor who enters their lives and changes their world forever.How to watch
Why watch Lambs of God?:
BritBox is the exclusive UK home to Lambs of God, an Australian miniseries starring Ann Dowd (The Handmaid's Tale) and Jessica Barden (The End of the ****ing World).
The gothic drama tells the story of three nuns in an isolated coastal convent, whose lives are changed by the arrival of an unwelcome guest.
A Confession
- 2019
- Drama
- Crime/detective
- 15
Summary:
DSI Steve Fulcher investigates when a 22-year-old woman goes missing after a night out in Swindon. Fact-based crime drama, starring Martin Freeman.How to watch
Why watch A Confession?:
Martin Freeman stars in this drama that tells the true story of DS Stephen Fulcher, who breaches police protocol and puts his reputation on the line while investigating the case of missing 22-year-old Sian O'Callaghan.
The series also stars Imelda Staunton (Harry Potter), Siobhan Finneran (Downton Abbey) and Charlie Cooper (This Country).