The series is an adaptation of Jane Austen's final, unfinished manuscript, and stars Rose Williams as Charlotte Heywood, a young woman from a quiet village who falls into the dramas of developing seaside resort Sanditon.

The long-awaited second season of Sanditon is finally here, but with a couple of twists.

The first twist for this new season is that unlike the first, it won't feature Theo James as Charlotte's love interest Sidney Parker.

The second is that, due to a complex deal for the show's recommission, the new episodes are now airing initially on BritBox, rather than on ITV like the first season did.

With episodes starting to stream now, here's everything you need to know about how to watch Sanditon season 2.

How to watch Sanditon on BritBox

Rosie Graham as Alison in Sanditon

Sanditon season 2 is streaming on BritBox UK and you can access the episodes as they arrive here.

New episodes will stream weekly each Monday and will follow this release schedule:

Episode 1 - out now

Episode 2 - 28th March 2022

Episode 3 - 4th April 2022

Episode 4 - 11th April 2022

Episode 5 - 18th April 2022

Episode 6 - 25th April 2022

You can currently get a 7-day free trial for BritBox, while a subscription to the streamer then costs £5.99 per month.

How many episodes of Sanditon season 2 will there be?

There will be six episodes in the new season, slightly down from the eight episodes in season 1.

The new season will follow Charlotte Heywood's return to Sanditon alongside her younger sister Alison, played by Rosie Graham. You can watch a trailer for season 2 below.

Will Sanditon season 2 still air on ITV?

Sanditon will still air on ITV for terrestrial viewers, it will just arrive a little later in 2022.

This is because the new season is no longer produced by ITV, and is instead a co-production between US broadcaster PBS Masterpiece and BritBox UK. This deal was made for two seasons of the show, so we can expect Sanditon to return for a third season before too long.

The reason ITV will still broadcast the show is that it has subsequently "acquired" it, meaning that following an unspecified premiere window on BritBox UK, the new seasons will air on the terrestrial network - watch this space for more updates around an ITV release date.

Is Sanditon season 1 still on ITV Hub?

Yes! You can still stream all eight episodes of Sanditon season 1 for free on ITV Hub here and with season 2 just around the corner, there's no better time to catch up.

Sanditon season 2 episode 1 is available on BritBox now, with new episodes streaming weekly. In the meantime, take a look at the rest of our Drama coverage, or check out what else is on with our TV guide.

You can catch up on season 1 of Sanditon on ITV Hub, and can get a 7-day free trial to watch ITV Hub+ through Amazon Prime Video here.