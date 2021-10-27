Happy Valley season 3: release date rumours, cast, plot and latest news

Happy Valley season three will officially begin filming next year, with Sarah Lancashire, James Norton and Siobhan Finneran all confirmed to reprise their roles.

The BBC, which made the announcement on 26th October, has also released an official synopsis for season three, teasing a murder mystery that leads Sergeant Catherine Cawood back to her old adversary, Tommy Lee Royce (Norton).

“When Catherine discovers the remains of a gangland murder victim in a drained reservoir it sparks a chain of events that unwittingly leads her straight back to Tommy Lee Royce,” the synopsis reads. “Her grandson Ryan is now sixteen and still living with Catherine, but he has ideas of his own about what kind of relationship he wants to have with the man Catherine refuses to acknowledge as his father.

“Still battling the seemingly never-ending problem of drugs in the valley and those who supply them, Catherine is on the cusp of retirement.”

It’s been more than four years since Sally Wainwright’s brilliantly bleak crime drama Happy Valley last aired a new episode, and for a long time it looked like the show might not return for another run.

However Wainwright, who also created The Last Tango in Halifax and Gentleman Jack, previously confirmed a third series was indeed on the cards, having told RadioTimes.com that she’s “got lots of strands and story ideas”.

The first two series of followed Sarah Lancashire’s Sergeant Catherine Cawood as she fought crime in the Yorkshire borough Calderdale, with both seasons showered with praise and the first winning a BAFTA.

Read on for everything you need to know about Happy Valley season three.

Happy Valley season 3 release date

The crime drama will begin filming season three next year in 2022, but we’re still a while away from knowing exactly what date we can expect new episodes.

Happy Valley creator and writer Wainwright said she was “delighted” that the series would return for a third instalment.

“It’s been wonderful to see the lasting impact this series has had on audiences all over the world,” she continued. “I’m thrilled that Sarah, James and Siobhan are back on board for what I hope will be the best season yet.”

Norton (McMafia, Grantchester) said: “To take on Tommy one final time is a wonderful and daunting privilege, and something I’ve been looking forward to since we wrapped the last series, 6 years ago. I’m so excited to be working with the insanely talented Sally and Sarah again. Thinking we should all go on one last barge holiday, for old times’ sake.”

Back in 2016, after the second season had aired, Wainwright revealed she wouldn’t bring back police sergeant Catherine Cawood until she had time to write a good enough script.

“What we’ve decided is that because I’m so busy with other projects at the moment, I haven’t got time to sit down and come up with the stories,” she told BBC Breakfast, adding: “What I’d hate to do is do a third series and people say it wasn’t as good. So I want time to go away and really come up with stories that I think are going to make a third series.”

Happy Valley season 3 cast

MotherFatherSon and Last Tango in Halifax star Sarah Lancashire plays police sergeant Catherine Cawood, whose teenage daughter Becky died by suicide. She’s helping to raise her grandchild, Ryan, the son of Becky and her rapist Royce.

We can expect some other central characters from the previous series to return as well, including Rhys Connah as Ryan, Siobhan Finnernan as Catherine’s sister Clare Cartwright, and James Norton as Tommy Lee Royce.

It’s not yet known who else from the original Happy Valley cast will reprise their roles, or which new stars might join up for the next series.

What is Happy Valley season 3 about?

Producer Nicola Shindler previously suggested in 2017 that the third series of Happy Valley could centre on Catherine’s grandchild Ryan, conceived after Catherine’s daughter was raped by Royce (Grantchester’s James Norton).

“Sally is thinking about a story and the story she is thinking about literally needs time. Because if you look at the characters that are left, there is Sarah, there is James Norton and there is a young boy who, the minute he turns into a teenager, it becomes a much more interesting story,” Shindler said.

“She doesn’t know what the story is yet. She is mulling it in her head but we are thinking about giving it a bit of space in story terms.”

Why was Happy Valley season 3 delayed?

Wainwright told RadioTimes.com back in July 2019 there was a very good reason for the long hiatus, as Becky’s son and Catherine’s grandson Ryan (Rhys Connah) needs to get older before the next chapter in the series.

“Basically we’re kind of waiting for the little boy to grow up, so he’s more of a teenager than a child,” she said. And, as for the long break between series two and three, “That’s always been the plan. We never intended to do it again straight away.”

Furthermore Wainwright also has numerous other TV projects on the go. In the time since Happy Valley last aired she’s brought new series Gentleman Jack to the screen and also written another series of Last Tango in Halifax.

Is there a trailer for Happy Valley season 3?

Not yet – it will still be a while before production gets underway and even longer before we are treated to a new trailer.

We’ll be sure to post one here as soon as it become available though.

How to watch Happy Valley online

Unfortunately for fans hoping to catch up with the two series that have already been broadcast, Happy Valley is not currently available to stream on Netflix or BBC iPlayer, despite previously having appeared on both platforms.

However both series are available on BritBox.

