Happy Valley announces new cast as filming for season 3 begins

Filmed in West Yorkshire, the third and final run of Sally Wainwright’s gritty crime drama will consist of six episodes and welcome back some familiar faces to the rugged northern landscape – and a few new ones, too.

Filming on Happy Valley season 3 is officially under way six years after the second season premiered, with Sarah Lancashire set to reprise the role of Sergeant Catherine Cawood in the award-winning BBC One series.

The broadcaster has revealed Amit Shah (The Other One, The Long Call), Mark Stanley (The Girl Before, White House Farm) and Mollie Winnard (All Creatures Great and Small, Four Lives) will all be joining Happy Valley’s final chapter in “pivotal roles” as yet undisclosed.

The BBC has also teased what’s to come for Catherine, who is on the cusp of retirement. Of course, that’s put on hold when a gangland murder victim case leads her to another confrontation with Tommy Lee Royce. As if that wasn’t tough enough for the sergeant, her grandson – now a teenager – wants a relationship with his father despite her refusal to acknowledge him.

It was previously confirmed that James Norton and Siobhan Finneran would be returning as Catherine’s nemesis Tommy and her recovering addict sister Clare Cartwright, respectively.

Con O’Neill will also be back as Clare’s boyfriend Neil, with George Costigan (Nevison Gallagher), Ann (Charlie Murphy), Richard Cawood (Derek Riddell), Daniel Cawood (Karl Davies), Alison Garrs (Susan Lynch), Mike Taylor (Rick Warden), Andy Shepherd (Vincent Franklin) and Ryan Cawood (Rhys Connah) all set to make a comeback too.

No release date has been announced as yet.

