The character remains in prison after the gruesome crimes he committed in season 1, but a drug gang-related murder leads Sarah Lancashire's Sergeant Catherine Cawood straight to her grandson's father.

The BBC has released new images for Happy Valley 's upcoming third and final season, including one of James Norton's Tommy Lee Royce sporting a new look (above).

The broadcaster also released images of her grandson Ryan, now a teenager played by Rhys Connah.

Happy Valley's Rhys Connah as Ryan Cawood.

At the end of season 2, it was clear Catherine was worried he may have too much of his father in him, with season 3 set to explore the pair's relationship.

As well as dealing with Tommy, Catherine has plenty on her hands despite being on the brink of retirement. The BBC released a picture of her with a bloodied nose following a police raid, suggesting plenty of action-packed scenes.

Happy Valley Sarah Lancashire as Catherine Cawood.

The BBC has also announced who will be joining the trio for the BAFTA-winning six-part drama, including familiar faces Ishia Bennison as Joyce, Shane Zaza as Shafiq, Chord Melodic as Sledge, and Mete Dursun as Gorkem.

The broadcaster confirmed new faces for the third run too, specifically The Rising's Oliver Huntingdon, Sex Education's Jack Bandeira, God's Own Country's Alec Secareanu and Gentleman Jack's Anthony Flanagan. It's unclear at this stage who they'll be playing, however.

Happy Valley's Siobhan Finneran as Clare Cartwright.

A first-look image of Siobhan Finneran as Catherine's sister Clare, who is also back, has been released as well.

Behind-the-scenes, Sally Wainwright is back to helm the series as writer and co-director, and a release date has yet to be confirmed.

