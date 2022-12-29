Given the length of the hiatus, some fans may be worried that it won't measure up to their high expectations, following the hugely popular first two seasons - however, Wainwright has made clear when speaking in the new issue of Radio Times magazine that fans will not be disappointed with what the team have in store.

Fans of Sally Wainwright's crime drama Happy Valley have been waiting patiently for the show's third and final season, and after a seven year break it is finally here.

Wainwright said: "I was really anxious not to write a duff third season. I really don’t think it is. There’s a very definite climax. A narrative has gone across all three: in season 1, Catherine and Tommy came face to face outside Ryan’s school, and in season 2 they almost came face to face in the crematorium, at Tommy’s mum’s funeral.

"In season 3, there’s a very big face-to-face showdown. The kind of cathartic showdown that people have waited for. It’s pretty dramatic."

Sarah Lancashire as Catherine Cawood in Happy Valley. BBC/Lookout Point/Matt Squire

Wainwright's assurances follow those given by Tommy star James Norton, who said that the new season is "as big and bold as ever" and that it won't disappoint when fans do have a chance to watch it.

He said: "I have been predicting for the last seven years how [Wainwright] is going to end it so it was really wonderful to read the script and hear her ideas – and they don’t disappoint."

Norton also teased when speaking in a previous issue of the Radio Times that the final episode will leave fans "reeling".

He said: "We’re all aware of the incredible love people have for it and we really have to deliver. But I’m pretty sure that, by the time you get to the finale, you’ll be reeling."

Happy Valley season 3 will premiere on New Year's Day at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. The first two seasons are available to watch on BBC iPlayer now.

