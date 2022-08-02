The show comes from creator Sally Wainwright and tells the story of Catherine Cawood (Sarah Lancashire), a police sergeant coming to terms with the suicide of her teenage daughter and raising her grandson Ryan.

Acclaimed BBC drama Happy Valley is soon to return to screens with its third and final season, with filming having taken place earlier this year after six years away. The new season will be set seven years on , so will pick up with the characters in real time.

The series has been known for its unflinching look at tough subjects and its central performances from Lancashire, Siobhan Finneran and James Norton, but also for its striking rural landscapes and visuals.

But where exactly has the film used as its production locations, and where is it set? Read on for everything you need to know about where Happy Valley is filmed.

Where is Happy Valley set?

Sarah Lancashire in Happy Valley. BBC

Happy Valley is set in the Calder Valley, which can be found in West Yorkshire in the north of England. The show's creator Wainwright was born in Huddersfield and raised in Sowerby Bridge in Calderdale, explaining the setting.

When the series was first announced back in 2013, Lancashire said she was happy to be filming the rural scenes, adding that "it's going to be hard work, but on screen it will look stunning".

Where were Happy Valley seasons 1 and 2 filmed?

James Norton in Happy Valley. BBC

The first two seasons of Happy Valley were set right where they were filmed, in the Calder Valley. The majority of the series was reportedly shot in Sowerby Bridge, while further scenes were shot in Hebden Bridge, Huddersfield, Meltham and Keighley.

Specific locations used have included Tuel Lane where the show's opening shot was filmed, a backstreet in Hebden Bridge which doubles as Catherine's house, and a former post office just around the corner which acts as the police station.

Where has Happy Valley season 3 been filmed?

Sarah Lancashire in Happy Valley season 3. BBC, Lookout Point, Matt Squire

The third season started filming in January this year, almost six years after the last season aired, and has been taking place in and around the same area in West Yorkshire.

Filming on the show was spotted earlier this year in Boothtown in Halifax, as well as in Hebden Bridge, so fans can expect to see many of the same locations and similar landscapes to the first two seasons.

Scenes have also reportedly been filmed for the new season at Harveys department store in Halifax, a former Sowerby Bridge Police Station, and Park Wood Crematorium in Elland.

