Leading the cast as William Farrow and Anna Barton are Richard Armitage (The Stranger) and Charlie Murphy ( Happy Valley ) respectively, but the cast also includes The Capture 's Indira Varma and Ms Marvel 's Rish Shah.

New erotic thriller Obsession comes to Netflix this month, and as well as being an intense four-parter about one man's growing obsession with his son's fiancée, it also boasts a cast of familiar faces.

The new series is a modern adaptation of Josephine Hart's novella, Damage, and centres on the love triangle and affair between the enigmatic Anna and her fiancée's father, William. Soon, William is drawn into an obsessive spiral leading to the question of how long the pair can keep their secret hidden.

It's set to be sensual, dark and thrilling in all the right places, but when is it set to land on our screens? Read on for everything you need to know about Obsession.

The four-part series is landing on Netflix on Thursday 13th May 2023.

Obsession cast

Charlie Murphy as Anna and Richard Armitage as William in Obsession. Ana Blumenkron/Netflix

The main cast of Obsession is home to some very familiar faces, to say the least. Richard Armitage (The Hobbit, Stay Close) stars as William, while Charlie Murphy (Halo, Peaky Blinders) is Anna.

Indira Varma (Extrapolations, Obi-Wan Kenobi) is William's wife Ingrid, and Rish Shah stars as Anna's fiance Jay (Ms Marvel, Strangers).

Also starring in Obsession is Pippa Bennett-Warner (Chloe, Gangs of London), Sonera Angel (Red Velvet Revolution), Anil Goutam (Andor), and Marion Bailey (The Crown).

The cast list for Obsession is as follows.

Richard Armitage as William

Charlie Murphy as Anna

Rish Shah as Jay

Indira Varma as Ingrid

Pippa Bennett-Warner as Peggy

Sonera Angel as Sally Farrow

Anil Goutam as Edward

Marion Bailey as Elizabeth

Obsession is written by Morgan Lloyd-Malcolm (The Wasp), and is based on Damage, the 1991 novel by Josephine Hart that tells the story of a British politician who causes his own downfall after an inappropriate relationship.

Keen to read the book for yourself? It's available to purchase here.

Obsession plot

Richard Armitage as William in Obsession. Netflix

Essentially, this new Netflix thriller focuses on one man's growing fascination with his son's fiancée, but it's an affair that's underlined by forbidden desires and an erotic obsession.

William is Jay's father and is married to Ingrid, but upon meeting Anna, he is transfixed and embarks on an affair with her, one that is passionate in the ways that other parts of his life aren't.

The series may be adapted from the original book Damage (which was also adapted as a film in 1992 that starred Jeremy Irons and Juliette Binoche) but this version is different in the way that it centres Anna's female perspective on the events that unfold.

The book and film were told through the perspective of the male protagonist, but this version is written and co-directed by women, as well as including a female intimacy coordinator, all in a bid to provide a breadth of female perspective.

Speaking about her new role, Murphy said: "I actually remembered some stunning moments from the movie and it was great to have the book there during the early rehearsal period, but the writer Morgan Lloyd Malcolm had really done something very different with the source material. It was quite a revelation."

She continued: "It was going to be so much more empowering to my character, Anna Barton. I read the script and thought, 'Oh my God, 100 percent "yes" to this.' And I couldn’t have been more right. It was the most dynamic and fun role I could ever have imagined."

Although Obsession is an erotic thriller, it is also an exploration of damage and what that can do to a person – in this case, Anna. The series looks into what formed her to be the woman she is today, as well as what motivates her actions.

Speaking about that to Netflix, Murphy continued: "She experienced trauma in her childhood and was not protected by her mother (played by Marion Bailey). On the surface, she appears to be very cool, very in control. She thinks she’s keeping all the plates spinning and doesn’t need to rely on anyone but herself."

Is there a trailer for Obsession?

There is! And if you're looking for a steamy miniseries, look no further. Watch the trailer below.

Obsession will stream on Netflix from Thursday 13th April. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

