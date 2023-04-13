Netflix's Obsession follows wealthy, successful surgeon William Farrow (Richard Armitage) as he becomes increasingly obsessed with his son's fiancée, Anna Barton (Charlie Murphy). What unfolds is an electrifying affair even though they're both relatively happy in their own relationships; Anna with Jay (Rish Shah) and William with Ingrid (Indira Varma).

Throughout the four episodes in the series, we watched on wondering whether their secret relationship would ever be revealed and who was behind those mysterious, threatening text messages.

But nothing could've quite prepared us for what would come in that fateful final episode. Read on for everything you need to know about the ending of Obsession, what happened to Anna and William, as well as the fate of their own relationships.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Obsession ending explained: what happens to Anna and William?

We enter into the finale on the same surprise episode 3 commute William has taken to get to the apartment where he meets Anna at. But unbeknownst to him, his son Jay is following him after his father hurriedly left his stag do.

He follows his father up to the steps of the building, calling his mother Ingrid (Indira Varma) to ask her whether she knows where William is tonight. We then see that William is now inside the apartment going up to an awaiting Anna who is blindfolded.

When Ingrid presses Jay on the phone to tell her what's wrong, he doesn't answer and instead takes the open door as a sign to run upstairs. He goes up to the top of the staircase, hearing moans from the other side of a front door and when he forces it open, he's shocked to see his father and fiancée having sex.

More like this

William immediately looks up and Anna pulls her blindfold off, but when William walks up to Jay, Jay backs away out of the apartment. He's visibly disgusted and continues walking back, his hand slipping off the rail – and he falls to his shock death.

William runs down the flights of stairs to find his son bleeding out and Anna is visibly shocked but compartmentalises the events, instead getting changed and walking out of the building, past curious onlookers, a crying William and Jay's body.

The following morning, we see William return home and also immediately hear Ingrid's screams and banging. She and Sonera have heard the news of Jay's death, with Sonera asking him if it's true. She says: "What the hell have you done to us?"

Ingrid tells William that Jay had called her just before he died. She is so distraught, she continues to bang her head against the cabinet she's sat up against. She then asks William plainly, "What did you think it was? Some kind of love?" She continues: "That's our son, look what you took from him and from me. You've taken him from me."

The cast of Obsession. Netflix

Later, she remarks that William should have killed himself as she would've been able to bury him, rather than her son. At the funeral, William may be grieving but it's clear his mind is elsewhere, looking around for Anna instead.

There, her mother Elizabeth approaches him and gives her condolences, comparing it to when her son Aston committed suicide. When William asks her about her daughter's whereabouts, she remarks that "this is what she does" but even so, William waits outside after the funeral for Anna, much to Ingrid's disgust.

She tells him that it's the last time they are to ever see each other and although we don't see Sonera, we're left to assume that it's the last he sees of his daughter, too. Back in his car, he calls Anna again and leaves her a voice message stating that he needs her. Later, he barges into Peggy's office and yells at her in front of her colleagues, demanding to know where Anna is.

We then see Anna back at her mother's house, getting ready to return to work, and it's then that we get to the crux of this tumultuous mother-daughter relationship. When Elizabeth remarks that Aston loved Anna so much, Anna is left seething at the prospect that her mother knew about her childhood abuse.

"You seemed happy to me and he was enthralled by you," Elizabeth says. "I was a child," Anna states.

Charlie Murphy as Anna Barton in Obsession. Netflix

After Anna storms out, we're transported to a pool and find out that Anna has come to France on the would-be honeymoon that was booked for her and Jay. There, she sparks the interest of another holiday-goer who we later find out is there with his wife. On a fraught night out, Anna comes across another stranger who doesn't take "no" for an answer and when she makes a run for it, returns back to her hotel to find William standing there.

He bathes her and the next morning, Anna remains detached and relatively mute. She admits that they can't separate who they both are from what they've done, but William thinks that they can't let their affair be for nothing. Anna says, though, that she wishes they had never met and for William to never try and find her again.

We then see her drive off and later, back in her London office, she grows anxious and calls a mystery someone. We're led to believe it's William but actually, Anna has called Peggy who consoles her about Jay's death as Anna returns to the flat for what seems to be the last time.

At the same time, we see another shot of William meeting an estate agent at said flat, being given a tour, and there he finds Anna's diary hidden in the fireplace. The final shot of William is of him reading her diary sat in the living room, seemingly having bought it to live in and hearing Anna narrate her final passage, which she wrote on that fateful night before her wedding and the night of Jay's death.

The final shot of Anna, however, is of her first therapy session where her therapist asks if she would like some rules for their sessions. As the camera pans in on his face, we realise that he holds similarities to Anna's brother Aston and Jay, which Anna seems to be seeing for the first time herself, as she remarks: "How strange."

If you have been affected by any of the issues discussed in this article, you can visit the NSPCC website or call 0808 800 5000 for support. Help can also be found at ChildLine.

Obsession is available to stream on Netflix now. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.