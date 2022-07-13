Ms Marvel introduced the world to Kamala Khan, an ordinary New Jersey teenager imbued with incredible powers from a magical bracelet found among some family heirlooms.

The latest streaming show from Marvel Studios has wrapped up on Disney Plus , setting the stage for one of next summer’s most anticipated blockbusters.

Over the course of the first season, we saw her get to grips with her new abilities – creating hard light structures with various uses – and face her first adversaries in the Clan Destine.

Critics hailed Ms Marvel as one of the strongest MCU shows to date, with particularly high praise going to the stellar debut performance from newcomer Iman Vellani.

Now, fans are wondering what’s next for the character – and we’ve rounded up everything we know so far about her future.

Will Ms Marvel be back for season 2?

Iman Vellani as Ms Marvel/Kamala Khan Marvel Studios

It’s unclear at this stage whether Ms Marvel will return for a second season on Disney Plus.

As producer Sana Amanat has explained, the show was initially pitched as a limited series, but with potential for that scope to expand if audiences demand it.

She told Screen Rant: “It is laid out as a limited series for her to go off and do other things. Like, it certainly establishes her hero. She will be going into The Marvels next, so that’s kind of there.

"But I will say, I really hope that she is a part… you know, I hope we get a season 2 is all I’m gonna say. I hope we’re a part of that.”

Given the glowing critical reception to the first season, Marvel Studios may be compelled to give the show a second run, although viewership could be an obstacle to overcome.

In mid-June 2022, reports originating from Samba TV suggested that the show had a smaller initial audience than every preceding live-action MCU series on Disney Plus.

In its first five days of release, the show was viewed by approximately 775,000 households in the United States, which is around half of the next smallest launch (Hawkeye, 1.5 million).

However, it’s possible that audience has grown during the show’s six-week rollout, especially with such strong word of mouth to propel it.

Another factor that could decide whether the show returns for season 2 is where Kamala Khan’s next MCU appearance leaves the character.

When is Ms Marvel's next MCU appearance?

Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), Ms Marvel (Iman Vellani) and Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) Disney/SEAC

Iman Vellani will return as Kamala Khan/Ms Marvel in upcoming blockbuster The Marvels, which is currently scheduled for release in July 2023.

The film is a sequel of-sorts to 2019’s Captain Marvel, uniting Brie Larson’s cosmic heroine with both Kamala and WandaVision’s Monica Rambeau (portrayed by Teyonah Parris).

Plot details are being kept secret for now, but the film could introduce Ms Marvel to people who missed her streaming show, thus bolstering interest in another season.

Which of the Ms Marvel cast could return for season 2?

Of course, there could be no Ms Marvel without rising star Iman Vellani, so expect her to once again be the face of any sequel series.

It has also been confirmed that Saagar Shaikh, Zenobia Shroff and Mohan Kapur will reappear in The Marvels as Kamala’s older brother Aamir, mother Muneeba, and father Yusuf, so it seems as though they’ll be sticking around the MCU for a while yet.

We’d also expect to see more from overlooked best friend Bruno (Matt Lintz), enigmatic love interest Kamran (Rish Shah), and vigilante Kareem/Red Dagger (Aramis Knight).

What could happen in Ms Marvel season 2?

Iman Vellani plays Kamala Khan in Ms Marvel Disney

At this stage, that really is anybody’s guess. The events of the Ms Marvel finale may offer some indication as to the character’s future, but the premise for season 2 will really depend on what happens in next summer’s The Marvels.

Looking to Kamala’s comic book stories for inspiration, season 2 could perhaps see her form young superhero team The Champions, whose membership could include the likes of new Falcon Joaquin Torres (Danny Ramirez) and Hawkeye’s Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld).

We may find out more about what the future has in store later this month, when Marvel Studios takes to San Diego Comic-Con to discuss their forthcoming projects.

Is there a Ms Marvel season 2 trailer?

Not yet! We don’t expect any images or footage any time soon, but will keep this page updated with the latest.

