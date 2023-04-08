As reported by Deadline , a spokesperson for the streamer said that the series had been brought to a natural close by events in the recent run, with the key storylines all having been wrapped up.

Netflix has canceled steamy drama series Sex/Life just one month after the second season debuted on the platform.

The series – which was created by Stacy Rukeyser and inspired by the book 44 Chapters About 4 Men by BB Easton – explored a love triangle between married woman Billie, her straight-laced husband Cooper, and her ex-boyfriend Brad, and was notable for its rather raunchy nature.

The news of the cancellation comes after star Sarah Shahi had expressed her disappointment about the lack of support she received on the second season during an appearance on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast.

"I’m not going to put [the show] down, but I definitely did not have the support that I did the first season from the people involved in the show,” she said.

She added that the show had become "gimmicky" and continued: "It became a much different thing for me, and I'm not afraid to say that. I struggled with the material. I mean, I'm never going to work for Netflix again now after saying all this, I just can't lie!"

The first season of the show – which also starred Mike Vogel and Adam Demos – debuted in June 2021, with the second and now final run released in early March 2023.

It is understood that Rukeyser is now working on a new series for Netflix, although no details have been revealed at this stage.

