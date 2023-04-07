The Death in Paradise spin-off series has attracted an audience of 8.7 million viewers and has followed fan-favourite Humphrey Goodman (Kris Marshall) in his new life in Shipton Abbott – but we're set to get a batch of further weird and wonderful cases in the upcoming new season.

It's official: Beyond Paradise has been renewed for season 2 after the major success of its premiere season and after the tense season 1 finale this evening (Friday 7th April).

The BBC has also announced that as well as a second season, fans will be treated to a Christmas special set to air this December 2023. While a release date has not yet been announced for Beyond Paradise season 2, we do know that it will land some time next year in 2024.

Season one reached its epic conclusion but all was not entirely well in the finale, which saw DI Goodman return to Saint Marie to consider his future.

It certainly has been a jam-packed season with Goodman facing marital woes with Martha, impossible cases and confrontations galore. But the beloved cast will return for season 2 ready to brighten up our screens once more.

Those returning for season 2 include: Marshall as DI Goodman, Sally Bretton as Martha Lloyd, Zahra Ahmadi as DS Esther Williams, Dylan Llewellyn as PC Kelby Hartford, Felicity Montagu as office support Margo Martins and Barbara Flynn as Anne Lloyd.

Here's to crossing our fingers for more smooth-sailing for Martha and Humphrey, but also for even more puzzling cases that the team will solve in season 2.

Speaking about the series renewal, Lindsay Salt, director of BBC Drama said: “I’m beyond excited to return to Shipton Abbott for both a Christmas special and second series of Beyond Paradise.

"The response from BBC viewers to series one has been a joy to see, and like its millions of fans I’m intrigued to find out what new mysteries lie in store for Humphrey, Martha and the team.”

Executive producer, Tim Key, at Red Planet Pictures said: “We’ve been blown away by the audience response to the show and are so happy that people have taken it to their hearts. We can’t wait to get our amazing cast back together to continue the story – and to be able to pay a visit to Shipton Abbott at Christmas is even better.”

Beyond Paradise continues on Friday 7th April at 8pm on BBC One.

