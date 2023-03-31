Goodman spent several years on the island as lead investigator on Death in Paradise , more recently taking the lead in the show's Devon-set spin-off Beyond Paradise.

Humphrey Goodman (Kris Marshall) will make an emotional return to Saint Marie in next week's Beyond Paradise finale, it has been revealed.

However, in next week's dramatic episode, Humph will be seen considering his future in Shipton Abbott and making a return to the sunny shores of Saint Marie.

You can watch a first-look clip from the finale, revealing DI Goodman's reunion with an old friend, below.

On this unexpected Death in Paradise crossover, Kris Marshall said: "I was honoured and delighted to return to Guadeloupe as part of Humphrey’s journey in Beyond Paradise, and to rekindle my deep passion for the island."

In the final episode of Beyond Paradise, the Shipton Abbott police team are faced with a seemingly impossible case to crack. A burglary seems clear-cut at first when the thief’s unusual calling card matches that of local criminal Atticus Styles (Spencer Jones), but when the forensic evidence comes back, it all points to another suspect...

The only problem is the suspect, Hayley Collins (Hannah Traylen), was locked up in a police cell by PC Kelby Hartford (Dylan Llewellyn) at the time of the crime.

Meanwhile, still reeling from recent events, DI Humphrey Goodman’s mind is elsewhere as he considers his future.

The Beyond Paradise finale will air on BBC One and iPlayer next Friday (7th April) at 8pm.

