The couple had been desperate to start a family, but Martha had been unable to fall pregnant naturally, which saw them turn to IVF. But that hadn't gone to plan either, prompting her to reevaluate if the constant emotional turmoil was worth it.

Martha and Humphrey's relationship hit the rocks in this week's episode of Beyond Paradise .

After much deliberation, Martha decided that it wasn't and informed the detective that she didn't want children.

It was a gut punch for Humphrey, who wasn't expecting those words to come out of her mouth. But he chose to suppress his own devastation to support his wife in her time of need, unwilling to rock the boat further.

That, however, was his big mistake.

"It's what you want, isn't it?" she asked him. "To be a parent?"

Humphrey denied it but Martha pressed on: "For once, I need you to stop being nice. Stop telling me what you think I want to hear. For once, just please tell me the truth."

And with that, the floodgates opened.

"It's not a switch I can turn off," he responded. "I've tried. I can't. I'm sorry. I want to tell you that I've come to terms with it, that I'm happy, that it doesn't matter. But you're right, it's not how I really feel.

"I might be able to one day, I don't know, but right now I can't."

Following that, Martha removed her engagement ring.

"I can't marry you like that," she said. "How can I ever believe you're happy, that you won't come to resent me? This will always eat away at us. I can't do it to you, and I can't do it to myself."

It's a heart-rending moment that leaves both their future together and Humphrey's position on the local force in a precarious position.

In the teaser for the season 1 finale, we learn that Humphrey makes enquiries about leaving Shipton Abbott and returning to the Met. "How am I supposed to be here if I'm not with Martha, seeing her every day?" he yells during a confrontation with Esther.

Will they find a way back to one another? Or is this really the end of their love story?

Beyond Paradise continues on Friday 7th April at 8pm on BBC One.

