Alongside attempted murder, an affair, a hit and run, art theft, arson and more, this week's episode of Beyond Paradise saw Archie attempt to kiss Martha. As her wine supplier and new business partner at the Ten Mile Kitchen, he's been working closely with his his ex-fiancée, including helping her formulate a tasting menu for a local food critic.

Shipton Abbott might look like paradise, but it's anything but smooth-sailing in the picturesque coastal town .

But it was evident right from the off that he had more than a professional relationship in mind, and he's since been emboldened by the critic's comments about the "clear chemistry" between the former lovers.

"Don't tell me you haven't wondered whether there was still something there," he said to Martha. "Stop lying to yourself. I know you."

He leaned in for the kiss but she pushed him away before slapping him across the cheek. Martha then rushed off to meet Humphrey, who was seconds away from witnessing the scene, leaving a dejected-looking Archie to lick his wounds alone.

Jamie Bamber as Archie Hughes in Beyond Paradise.

In that same episode, Martha told Humphrey that she didn't want to undergo another round of IVF after their first attempt didn't work.

"I don't want to do it anymore," she said, tears in her eyes. "I can't do all that, to feel those things and then lose them again. It won't ever work, we know it won't. I just want us to say it out loud.

"Can we just be a family on our own, just you and me?"

It was a heart-wrenching moment for Martha, who is carrying both her own grief and the belief that Humphrey would "have a better life" without her.

Archie, who was unaware of her pregnancy troubles, believed Martha's emotional disquiet stemmed from her relationship with her husband, which prompted him to make a move.

But following her pushback, their working partnership is now in a precarious place.

Will Archie stick around? Or will he take on more of a silent role in light of recent events?

In the teaser for season 1's penultimate episode, we also learned that Archie's wine cellar was the target of an arson attack, for which he's brought into the station for questioning.

Is Jamie Bamber's character heading straight for a prison cell?

Beyond Paradise continues on Friday 24th March at 8pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Death in Paradise is available to watch on BBC iPlayer and on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial.

