Martha, who is still coming to terms with her recent miscarriage , was dismayed to discover the loan from the bank had fallen through while her café is in the middle of construction work ahead of opening night.

A storm is brewing in Beyond Paradise , after last night’s episode (3rd March) teased a potential love triangle between Matha (Sally Bretton), Humphrey (Kris Marshall) and her former fiancé Archie (Jamie Bamber).

She received an even bigger blow, however, when she turned to her husband to discuss using their savings on her business, with Humphrey revealing he had spent all of their money on a houseboat without consulting her.

Fortunately, Martha soon managed to secure other financial means in the form of vineyard owner and her former fiancé Archie, who offered to be a junior partner in the cafe.

While Martha was over the moon, naturally Humphrey was far from pleased, and was left dealing with feelings of jealousy for the rest of the episode.

Archie’s involvement was also a cause of concern amongst viewers, who took to Twitter to foreshadow doom for Humphrey following Archie's arrival.

One user said: "Yeah, Archie is the type of bloke you need to worry about Humphrey. He looks like Jamie Bamber. You're in big trouble #BeyondParadise," while another added: "I might be alone here but I’d take a Humphrey over an Archie any day #BeyondParadise."

Other fans were less keen on the new development, with one user claiming the arrival of the ex was a "trope done to death".

The tweet read: "I really hope that Archie and Humphrey just become good mates, with no love triangle, no tension and that's it also because the 'ex is better than me and I'm pathetic and insecure, even though professionally I'm at the top of me game' is a trope done to death #BeyondParadise."

Another user weighed in: "Humphrey, Martha isn't going to leave you for Archie. You spent all the house deposit on a houseboat and she didn't even lose her temper. No man has ever been so secure in a relationship. #BeyondParadise."

