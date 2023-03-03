And there are some more familiar faces in tonight's episode (3rd March), one being Archie Hughes, a figure from Martha's past. She's focused on getting her café up and running but is "thrown" by his arrival.

Alongside the main cast of Beyond Paradise , a new raft of guest stars are drafted in each week, with the drama's debut episode including former EastEnders star Davood Ghadami and two actors from Netflix's Sex Education , among others.

Will he be sticking around for the remainder of the season? And what are his true intentions?

Archie is played by Jamie Bamber, who many viewers will recognise from a number of other popular shows.

What else has Jamie Bamber appeared in?

Most recently, Bamber appeared in ITV crime drama DI Ray starring Parminder Nagra, which is returning for a second season. He played the detective's husband DCI Martyn Hunter, who wasn't who he claimed to be.

You might also have watched Bamber in the second season of ITV drama Innocent, starring Katherine Kelly as a teacher who was accused of murdering a student. He played her ex-husband, who she reunited with after being released from prison.

Battlestar Galactica.

Bamber starred as Colonel Alexander Coltrane in seasons 7 and 8 of Strike Back, Sky's espionage thriller based on the book of the same name. And you might recognise him from the first two seasons of Marcella starring Anna Friel. He played DI Tim Williamson, who was part of Marcella's team and was in a casual relationship with her.

Bamber's CV also includes five seasons of Law & Order: UK. He played DS Matt Devlin, who was shot dead in the line of duty. And he appeared in sci-fi series Battlestar Galactica as Lee "Apollo" Adama, a Major with a robust moral compass.

