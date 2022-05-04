The investigation was initially labelled as a 'Culturally Specific Homicide', with Anjuli's brothers Navin and Kabir in the firing line. But Ray was far from convinced about the suspicions of her colleagues – and her intuition proved to be correct.

DI Rachita Ray was put through the wringer as she raced against the clock to catch the man responsible for murdering Imran Aziz, Anjuli Kapoor, PS Tony Khatri, lorry driver Karl Shaw and countless others.

After four gripping episodes, read on for what happened in the finale of DI Ray.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

DI Ray ending explained: Who was the killer?

Magnus Tranter, who was involved in drug and people trafficking, was behind all of the killings. He was a "foot soldier" in a global operation, which the police were investigating with the help of Imran, who was an informant.

Following his murder, Imran's girlfriend Anjuli was also killed. She organised a meeting with Ray under the cover of darkness to share her intel, but Magnus appeared, knocking the detective unconscious and apprehending Anjuli.

He drowned her in a bath before transferring her to the canal in an effort to make it look like she had taken her own life, but that was discredited by the police.

Ryan McKen as Navin Kapoor. ITV ITV

As the investigation continued, the police were led to a container park where a number of Vietnamese people were discovered inside one of the crates, 15 of whom died. The driver of the lorry who transported them into the region was Karl Shaw, who was hit at speed by a car being driven by Tranter and killed outright.

The next evening, Tony was gunned down by Tranter on Ray's doorstep. He had popped over to drop off some food, with the pair sharing another kiss following their night of passion, but that would be the last time they spoke.

Prior to that harrowing moment, it had long been apparent that Ray was being monitored. Was it Tranter flying solo? Or was he being given key intel from someone close to her?

Before Tony was killed, we were given the answer.

Parminder Nagra as DI Ray, Jamie Bamber as DCI Martyn Hunter and Ian Puleston-Davies as Superintendent Ross Beardsmore. ITV ITV

It was Ray's fiancé DCI Martyn Hunter who was feeding Tranter information. Back in 2007, there was an armed robbery on a brothel, but the police managed to intercept it.

Martyn was involved in that operation and he used his influence to take advantage of the situation.

One of the women who had been trafficked by the group and forced into sex work was 15-year-old Sumaira Kumara. She was informed by her bosses that she had caught Martyn's eye and was told that if she had sex with him, she would be allowed to leave, with money and her passport in tow – an offer she couldn't refuse.

Sumaira complied and the evidence was captured on CCTV and used to blackmail Martyn, who claimed that he thought she was 19 – as if that defence was sufficient justification for his actions. If Martyn refused to assist the organised crime group with its business dealings, they would expose his crimes.

Rather than take accountability for his actions, Martyn chose to remain in the OCG's pocket, along with a number of other officers, who weren't named.

When Ray discovered Martyn's involvement, she drummed up a ploy to bring both him and Tranter to justice.

Parminder Nagra as DI Ray and Maanuv Thiara as PS Tony Khatri. ITV ITV

During once exchange between the pair, she voiced her frustration that police intelligence were refusing to let her meet with the controller of Imran's handler. On hearing that, Martyn sent a text to Ray in which he posed as the controller and offered to talk to her.

Martyn was confident that he was one step ahead of his partner, but Ray, as ever, was well ahead of his game.

On meeting in a hotel room, Martyn demanded that she return the tape detailing his crimes, but Ray refused. Waiting outside was Tranter, who grabbed Ray and attempted to force her into his vehicle as her husband-to-be looked on.

But just in the nick of time, the cavalry arrived, with both men arrested.

Parminder Nagra as DI Ray. ITV ITV

But despite her sterling police work, Ray was not rewarded for her efforts.

She's informed that she will now need to be investigated given that the man she was once going to marry was corrupt, which she readily accepted.

But the superintendent then went on to discuss her "interpersonal issues with management" – Ray and DCI Kerry Henderson had a frosty relationship throughout – and the allegation of bullying that was made against her by another officer.

Despite a solid defence for all of her behaviour, both Ray and her team were taken off the investigation, despite the fact that they had made start on uncovering a modern slavery ring operating in the area.

"Part of this is on us," said the superintendent. "I'm afraid we failed you. I was under pressure to appoint you due to the ethnic needs of the case. But, as a result, we put you in a position where you were out of your depth. You simply weren't ready."

Her boss went on to inform Ray that he was waiting for the go ahead to suspend her from the investigation and with that, her services were no longer required, for now at least.

The crime drama is in a prime position to return for season 2, but it remains to be seen whether Ray will retain her DI status or be shoved down the pecking order. With a number of corrupt officers dotted throughout the force, not to mention the daily prejudice she has to endure, she's certainly got a fight on her hands.

Advertisement

Looking for something else to watch, check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.