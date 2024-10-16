DI Ray season 2: Release date, cast, plot and trailer
ITV crime drama DI Ray is returning for its second season and star Parminder Nagra has promised "another thrilling adventure".
"We're so pleased DI Ray's unique blend of propulsive crime drama, while tackling racial issues, was embraced by ITV1 audiences," added executive producer Madonna Baptiste.
"We're absolutely thrilled to be making a second series with our brilliant cast and crew and thank ITV1 and viewers for their support.”
In the follow-up season, "Leicester-born DI Ray is investigating the murder of a high-profile criminal".
"Sensitive ethnic issues relating to the case ignite racial tensions, causing a personal conflict for Rachita, both as a British Asian woman and as a police officer, which she must fight to prevent a turf war erupting on the streets of Birmingham," continues the official logline.
Read on for everything you need to know about DI Ray season 2.
DI Ray season 2 release date: When is it airing?
DI Ray season 2 arrives on Sunday 20th October.
There are six episodes in total, with the first three airing across 20th, 21st and 22nd.
The final three will air across 27th, 28th and 29th October.
All six episodes will also be available to stream on ITVX from 20th October.
DI Ray season 2 cast: Who's returning?
Alongside Parminder Nagra as Detective Inspector Rachita Ray, the returning cast includes:
- Gemma Whelan as DCI Kerry Henderson
- Sam Baker-Jones as DC Liam Payne
- Steve Oram as DS Clive Bottomley
- Peter Bankolé as DS Kwesi Edmund
- Ian Puleston-Davies as Supt Ross Beardsmore
Jamie Bamber also returns as Ray's ex-partner Martyn Hunter.
New cast includes:
- Jamie Bell
- Michael Socha
- Lauren Drummond
- Patrick Baladi
- Noami Yang
- Witney White
- Taha Rahim
DI Ray season 2 plot: What will happen?
Season 2 picks up two months after DI Ray was suspended.
She's tasked with investigating a fatal drive-by shooting outside a Birmingham hospital.
Two people are dead, a young nurse Megan Parks and the head of a notorious local crime syndicate, Frank Chapman.
"DI Ray is in race against time uncover the truth before the Chapman family act out their revenge and an all-out gang war erupts onto the streets."
For a full breakdown of what happened at the end of season 1, we've got you covered.
DI Ray season 2 trailer: Is it available?
Yes – you can watch the thrilling new trailer right now.
DI Ray season 2 will begin on ITV1 on Sunday 20th October at 9pm, with subsequent episodes following across the week.
DI Ray season 2 will begin on ITV1 on Sunday 20th October at 9pm, with subsequent episodes following across the week.