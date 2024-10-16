"We're absolutely thrilled to be making a second series with our brilliant cast and crew and thank ITV1 and viewers for their support.”

In the follow-up season, "Leicester-born DI Ray is investigating the murder of a high-profile criminal".

"Sensitive ethnic issues relating to the case ignite racial tensions, causing a personal conflict for Rachita, both as a British Asian woman and as a police officer, which she must fight to prevent a turf war erupting on the streets of Birmingham," continues the official logline.

More like this

Read on for everything you need to know about DI Ray season 2.

DI Ray season 2 arrives on Sunday 20th October.

There are six episodes in total, with the first three airing across 20th, 21st and 22nd.

The final three will air across 27th, 28th and 29th October.

All six episodes will also be available to stream on ITVX from 20th October.

DI Ray season 2 cast: Who's returning?

The cast of DI Ray. ITV

Alongside Parminder Nagra as Detective Inspector Rachita Ray, the returning cast includes:

Gemma Whelan as DCI Kerry Henderson

Sam Baker-Jones as DC Liam Payne

Steve Oram as DS Clive Bottomley

Peter Bankolé as DS Kwesi Edmund

Ian Puleston-Davies as Supt Ross Beardsmore

Jamie Bamber also returns as Ray's ex-partner Martyn Hunter.

New cast includes:

Jamie Bell

Michael Socha

Lauren Drummond

Patrick Baladi

Noami Yang

Witney White

Taha Rahim

DI Ray season 2 plot: What will happen?

Season 2 picks up two months after DI Ray was suspended.

She's tasked with investigating a fatal drive-by shooting outside a Birmingham hospital.

Two people are dead, a young nurse Megan Parks and the head of a notorious local crime syndicate, Frank Chapman.

"DI Ray is in race against time uncover the truth before the Chapman family act out their revenge and an all-out gang war erupts onto the streets."

For a full breakdown of what happened at the end of season 1, we've got you covered.

DI Ray season 2 trailer: Is it available?

Yes – you can watch the thrilling new trailer right now.

DI Ray season 2 will begin on ITV1 on Sunday 20th October at 9pm, with subsequent episodes following across the week.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.