In episode 1, DI Humphrey Goodman and Detective Sergeant Esther Williams are tasked with investigating what really happened to Gwen Tyler.

Beyond Paradise is following in the footsteps of its predecessor Death in Paradise , with each episode concerned with a brand new case – and that means you can expect a shiny new raft of guest stars week in, week out.

Is a seventeenth-century witch responsible for her fall? Or did someone from the local community attempt to kill her?

When the detectives pay Gwen a visit in hospital, her husband Ben is also present – and you might be wondering where you've seen Mr Tyler before, so allow us to help you.

Ben is played by Davood Ghadami, who many viewers will recognise from a number of long-running BBC series.

What else has Davood Ghadami appeared in?

Ghadami starred as lothario Kush Kazemi in EastEnders. He won Best Newcomer at the 2015 TV Choice Awards and was nominated for several other accolades during his tenure.

He first appeared in the soap back in 2014 and remained until 2021, when he exited in dramatic fashion.

He was murdered by Gray Atkins, who shoved him in front of an oncoming tube train. Kush had planned to begin a new life in Dubai with Whitney Dean and Arthur Fowler, but while they slipped away briefly to use the toilet, Gray appeared and lashed out at Kush after learning that Whitney had lied to him.

Initially, it was Gray who wound up on the tracks, but in a staggering twist it was Kush who lost his life.

Davood Ghadami as Kush Kazemi in EastEnders.

Speaking about his time on the show, Ghadami said: "I'll be sad to see Kush go, but I've loved every minute of playing him and I have really enjoyed this final storyline.

"I hope it surprised a few people because I don’t think viewers were expecting it. The way and manner in which he leaves the show will hopefully be memorable for people and they’ll be able to look back on it as a real shocking moment."

Ghadami also played consultant cardiothoracic surgeon Eli Ebrahimi in Holby City. He joined in 2021 and remained until the soap's final episode. And he has appeared in two other medical dramas, playing two different characters in both Casualty and Doctors.

Davood Ghadami on Strictly Come Dancing 2017. BBC

Ghadami was also a contestant on Strictly Come Dancing in 2017. He was paired with Nadiya Bychkova and was the 10th celebrity to be eliminated.

Holby City's Joe McFadden and his partner Katya Jones took home the Glitterball trophy. The runners-up were actor and model Gemma Atkinson and Aljaž Škorjanec, TV and stage performer Debbie McGee and Giovanni Pernice, and singer and actor Alexandra Burke and Gorka Márquez.

