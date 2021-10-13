Holby City cancellation explained by BBC drama boss: “It was an incredibly difficult decision”

The end is nigh for Holby City after it was cancelled earlier in the year.

The Casualty spin-off began back in 1999 and news of the axe falling came as a shock, but anyone expecting the BBC to change their mind and reverse its fortune should prepare for bad news – it won’t be happening.

Piers Wenger, who is Director of BBC Drama, has been talking to What To Watch about the decision and he has made it clear that while this was not an easy choice to make, it’s one he is standing by.

“It was an incredibly difficult decision that took time to come to. We had clear direction on wanting to make more drama across the UK. We had EastEnders, Holby in the south and Casualty in Wales. We need dramas to better reflect life in the north of England which is why we’ve chosen to bring back Waterloo Road.”

So that’s then. Holby City will indeed wrap its long tun in 2022, but at least the fictional hospital will still be in business as the BBC has made it clear there are no plans for Casualty to end.

Wenger also spoke about the upcoming Waterloo Road revival, saying: “The original Waterloo Road had hour-long episodes and that’s the form in which we’ll be bringing it back. We’re working on the show, we haven’t started filming. So I don’t want to be too specific about the kind of the feel of it, and how much of how much it will feel like a direct continuation of the previous series. I imagine it’ll be an evolution. But I think it’s a bit early to say.”

