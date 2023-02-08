Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com at the Radio Times Covers Party, Key admitted that he very much planned for the show to return, but was waiting for the official confirmation of further episodes.

We're currently halfway through the 12th season of Death in Paradise , and the show's boss Tim Key had said he's still unclear about a further renewal for the popular drama.

"No we've had enough and we just want to stop," he joked when asked if he was hoping for a renewal, before clarifying: "We're going to keep on going as long as people watch the show, and loads of people watch the show – we love it!"

He added: "So we'll keep making it as long as the audience loves watching it. So I don't know about another renewal but we're ready to do it again if we're asked to do it again."

Meanwhile, Don Warrington – who has been part of the main cast as Commissioner Selwyn Patterson for all 12 seasons of the show – said that he couldn't yet confirm if he'd be staying in the role for the entirety of its run.

"Who can say? Life is a mystery," he said, which prompted Key to interject that he was "an enigma, wrapped inside a myth".

"Watch this space," added Warrington.

Key also teased that the show would be going in directions people don’t expect during the remainer of its ongoing 12th season.

"It's going to be interesting," he said. "Everything in this series is going in directions that people won't expect. I think that's a fair thing to say."

This week, fans of the show were treated to a new look at the highly anticipated spin-off series Beyond Paradise, which sees Kris Marshall and Sally Bretton back in their roles as DI Humphrey Goodman and Martha Lloyd.

It was also confirmed that the show would debut on BBC One on Friday 24th February and revealed that new cast members would include Sex Education's Samantha Spiro, The Stranger's Jade Harrison, and EastEnders star Davood Ghadami.

Additional reporting by Abby Robinson.

Death in Paradise airs on Fridays at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

