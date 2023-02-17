The bombshell twist occurred at the end of the previous episode, when David Cartwright (Patrick Kennedy) turned up dead mere hours after a fiery confrontation with Neville, when the detective had accused him of being a killer.

An icy new detective arrives on Saint Marie in tonight's Death in Paradise to scrutinise the department run by Commissioner Selwyn Patterson (Don Warrington), after DI Neville Parker (Ralf Little) was arrested on suspicion of murder .

Alas, he couldn't make an arrest due to a lack of concrete evidence, and soon he found himself behind bars when authorities identified him on CCTV as the last person to see David alive.

The fallout of these shocking developments can be seen in tonight's episode, when DI Karen Flitcroft (Jaye Griffiths) from the Department of Policing Standards arrives to investigate the scandal.

In the clip below, Commissioner Patterson and DS Naomi Thomas (Shantol Jackson) politely greet the inspector, only to get the kind of response you'd expect from Line of Duty's DCS Patricia Carmichael (Anna Maxwell Martin). Watch now:

The synopsis for the episode reveals that Flitcroft is convinced of Neville's guilt, meaning his esteemed colleagues have to work together to prove her wrong or see a grave injustice be served.

Interestingly, this episode also lists Robert Webb (Peep Show) as a guest star, who appeared earlier this season as a member of a cult-like commune of survivalists, who had been preparing for an apocalyptic scenario.

Death in Paradise season 12 comes to an end next weekend (Friday 24th February), but fans have spin-off series Beyond Paradise – starring Kris Marshall – to look forward to later this year.

Death in Paradise continues tonight at 9pm on BBC One. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

