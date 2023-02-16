Head over to Facebook at 4pm on Friday 17th February to listen to Helen George and Olly Rix talk about Trixie and Matthew's journey so far, their wedding (which is imminent), and what creator Heidi Thomas has in store for future episodes.

This week, RadioTimes.com will be chatting to the stars of Call the Midwife about season 12 of the BBC drama and what viewers can expect from the finale, as well as looking ahead to season 13 and beyond .

You'll also be able to submit your own questions to the cast by commenting beneath the video. Perhaps you've already got some in mind, which you can send over right now by Tweeting @RadioTimes using the hashtag #CallTheMidwifeRT.

Olly Rix as Matthew and Helen George as Trixie in Call the Midwife. BBC

The Call the Midwife season 12 finale has been delayed by a week due to the BAFTA Film Awards, which means we'll have to wait slightly longer than usual to watch Trixie and Matthew tie the knot.

The run-up to the wedding hasn't been smooth sailing, with the death of Matthew's father, in particular, proving especially challenging. Trixie has also been consumed by wedding planning and preparing for married life, with her foray into gourmet cooking a complete bust.

Read more:

We'll be chatting about all of that and more in Friday's the live Q&A.

Previous RadioTimes.com Q&As include Death in Paradise, Normal People, Gangs of London, Baptise, The Last Kingdom and Line of Duty, to name just a handful.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The next episode of Call the Midwife airs on BBC One on Sunday 26th February at 9pm. Previous seasons of the drama are available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.