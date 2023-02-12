In tonight's episode (12th February), her future was cast into doubt when she contracted hepatitis. The infection, which causes inflammation of the liver, was spreading through Poplar at a ferocious rate, with the nun one of many who was struck down.

Is Sister Monica Joan's time on Call the Midwife coming to an end?

With her appetite non-existent and fatigue setting in, she remained in bed at Nonnatus House for the majority of the episode as her friends and colleagues scrambled to restore her health.

But there was no improvement.

"You fear the worst?" Sister Veronica asked Nurse Crane.

"Hepatitis in someone of her age, I think we both know the odds," she responded.

When we last left Sister Monica, she was still in bed, flanked on either side by Nurse Crane and Sister Julienne.

"I'm weary," she said, her voice faint. "Perhaps you can let me be."

Is the BBC drama about to lose another character?

Elsewhere, Trixie and Matthew's wedding is fast approaching.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com about what lies ahead, Helen George (Trixie) said: "It's never completely smooth sailing. There's always got to be a bit of jeopardy."

Olly Rix, who plays her on-screen fiancé, continued: "There wouldn't be any drama if it was smooth sailing, so buckle up."

Megan Cusack (Nancy) added: "It wouldn't be a wedding if it was smooth sailing."

