Of course, with another season of the long-running BBC drama , fans can expect many of the same heartwarming moments that have us positively hooked, as well as engaging storylines, returning faces and new characters.

It may only be a matter of days before Call the Midwife is back on our screens for its festive special , but soon after its release, fans will also be able to enjoy season 12 , which debuts on New Year's Day.

One of those exciting new faces that will be joining the cast for the twelfth season is Rebecca Gethings, who will be starring as Sister Veronica.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press, Gethings revealed her character previously worked as a midwife in Hong Kong, but has come in as a "health visitor to Nonnatus".

Call The Midwife s12: Rebecca Gethings as Sister Veronica and Linda Bassett as Nurse Phyllis Crane. BBC, Neal Street Productions, Olly Courtenay

Part of her growing charm in the new series, though, will be the fact that "she doesn't really read social situations the same as other people. But she means very well", according to Gethings. "She puts her foot in it a lot and she ruffles feathers. But she always does it for good. But she's not shy and retiring. She doesn't wait to be invited in. She just kind of bustles in and gets going because in terms of her ministry, she’s not worth anything unless she's making a change."

Gethings continued: "Sarah, one of our directors, said love is a verb and I think that's what she really adheres to. She wants to do and make a change and if she has to tell fibs, then she will."

So, will her behaviour rile up the nurses and patients alike at Nonnatus House? Gethings says that her character is "aware that some people find her irksome, but she’s made peace with that because she's going to get stuff done."

Call The Midwife: Rebecca Gethings as Sister Veronica BBC, Neal Street Productions, Olly Courtenay

Speaking about the possibility of conflict in season 12, she says: "Initially, yes [there’s conflict] but they all end up working together and that's what's so wonderful about these female characters. They're not passive, They're getting stuff done. And sometimes they have different approaches. But they all want the same thing at the end."

As well as new characters like Sister Veronica making waves in the new season, Call the Midwife creator Heidi Thomas promised in a Big RT interview that the new season will also include some thought-provoking and politically engaging moments.

The season, which will be set in 1968, will include some very strong stories about the way society was changing at that time, she explained. "And that can be as simple as ventouse delivery coming in as a sort of improvement or alternative to forceps, certainly."

Additional reporting by Abby Robinson.

Call The Midwife Christmas 2022 special airs on Christmas Day at 7:55pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Call the Midwife season 12 airs on New Year's Day at 8pm, with previous series available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

