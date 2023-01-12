Determined to improve her culinary ability, Trixie soon discovers she may have bitten off more than she can chew, with the advance clip seeing her caked in flour as she attempts to piece together a delicious dessert.

A brand new clip from this weekend's episode of Call the Midwife teases a playful storyline for fan-favourite Nurse Trixie, who decides to host a dinner party in order to put her cooking skills to the test.

The stress is so great that she even threatens to attack a meddling Matthew (Olly Rix), although he notes that her choice of weapon – a piping bag – is hardly life-threatening.

"I wouldn't be so sure," she counters.

Check out the full Call the Midwife preview below:

As always, this week's Call the Midwife will balance light-hearted hijinks – such as this chaotic cookery session – with more serious storylines relating to the patients and medical staff of the close-knit Poplar community.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The synopsis for Call the Midwife season 12 episode 3 reads: "As a health visitor, Sister Veronica calls on a single mother who is celebrating her recent marriage, only to discover a terrible truth about the seemingly happy relationship."

Sister Veronica is the latest addition to the Call the Midwife cast, who will "ruffle feathers" in season 12 according to actor Rebecca Gethings.

The synopsis continues: "Nancy asks for additional shifts so she can afford more presents for Colette, but comes to realise her spending is getting out of hand... and a family secret comes to light when a patient's baby develops a life-threatening condition."

More like this

For more highlights from this week's television schedule, check out our video round-up below:

Call the Midwife continues on BBC One at 8pm on Sunday 15th January 2023. Previous seasons are available to stream on BBC iPlayer now.

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.