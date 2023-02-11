There was a colossal twist in last night's episode (10th February), with the detective charged with the murder of David Cartwright, who was a well-respected criminologist back in the UK.

Death in Paradise fans believe DI Neville Parker's time on the long-running BBC drama is drawing to a close.

Neville had received a chilling letter which warned that a murder was going to take place and a short time later, a local man was found dead. The DI's digging led him to David, who he believes is the killer, but Neville had zero evidence to back up his claim.

Fast-forward to the end of the episode and David was also a-goner, with Ralf Little's character the prime suspect.

There have been numerous hints that Neville is leaving the series, which we've detailed here – and his arrest was yet another indicator that we could be waving goodbye to him.

In a RadioTimes.com Twitter poll, 63% of fans said that they think his departure is imminent due to his arrest.

Will he be found guilty and spend the rest of his days behind bars?

Neville's name might be cleared, but the emotional strain of his ordeal could see him return to Manchester.

Whatever happens, it's certain to catch the show's audience off guard. Speaking to RadioTimes.com, executive producer Tim Key said: "Everything in this series is going in directions that people won't expect."

