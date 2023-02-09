In a clip released exclusively by RadioTimes.com , it seems as though an unusually quiet work day on Saint Marie could end in disaster for Neville (Ralf Little) and his small team.

As another week of Death in Paradise -related fun gets under way, the upcoming episode promises to deliver a sinister turn.

As Neville and Naomi (Shantol Jackson) return after a morning delivering a speech at the local school, Neville is exasperated after a young schoolgirl appears to have cut off part of his tie. "There should be a law against children that young having scissors," he sighs.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

When arriving back to the station, Darlene (Ginny Holder) tells the two officers that "Honore has been as quiet as a mouse". She hands him his stack of post, but one letter in particular gets his attention.

"Darlene? This definitely came with the post, right?", he asks. The letter reads: "A murder will be committed today," but is it just a cruel prank? Or is someone alerting Neville to a crime about to be committed?

"There has not been a peep all morning," Darlene says when asked if anyone has reported any crimes, to which Neville says: "Yeah, but today's not over yet, is it?"

Watch the clip below.

It comes after Neville has been caught up in matters of the heart with Sophie (Chelsea Edge), but viewers will also remember that he had an ominous conversation with ex-colleague DC Andrew Buckley (Kent Riley).

We saw the police officer land in Saint Marie but are yet to see him re-appear this season – will this episode mark his return? And if so, does he know or have something to do with Neville's mysterious letter?

Read more:

We'll just have to wait and see, but what we do know is that the series is set to keep us guessing.

The show's executive producer Tim Key spoke exclusively to RadioTimes.com about what viewers can expect from the rest of the 12th season, saying: "It's going to be interesting. Everything in this series is going in directions that people won't expect. I think that's a fair thing to say."

Death in Paradise continues on Friday 10th February at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.