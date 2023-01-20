DC Andrew Buckley, an ex-colleague who works in the fraud unit in Manchester, was drafted in via video link to help with the case.

A face from DI Neville Parker's past entered the frame in tonight's episode of Death in Paradise .

Cheryl Horner, real name Darianna Green, who had pretended to work for a fake real estate company as part of a scam, had been found dead.

"He's a good guy," Neville said to Naomi. "You'll like him."

In a later scene, the detective received a phone call from Andy but he swiftly ended the conversation when his attention was diverted back to the investigation. That evening, he followed up the call, but was left concerned by Andy's behaviour.

Ralf Little as DI Neville Parker in Death in Paradise. Red Planet Pictures/Denis Guyenon

"It was good to see you the other day, Nev, after all this time," he said. "We were good friends you and me, weren't we?"

Neville looked perplexed as he assured him that they still were.

"Is everything alright, mate?" he asked. "Are you OK? Have you been drinking?"

Andy said that he'd had a couple of beers to give himself "a bit of dutch courage". He had some news to share with the detective and judging by his demeanour, it's not the good kind.

"There's something I want to talk to you about," he said. "I don't want to have to tell you..."

But Neville, and us, were left in the dark after he hung up.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The next day, Neville contacted Andy to check in on him, but he brushed it off as having had too much to drink: "Everything's cool, just a couple of tough cases."

Neville, however, was unconvinced, and he's right to be. Suddenly, the score took an ominous turn.

Andy's not in the UK, as he claimed, but has just arrived in Saint Marie and is on his way to Port Royal.

What is he concealing from Neville? And why has he arrived on the island in secret?

Death in Paradise continues on Friday at 9pm on BBC One. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.