Some fans may feel they have it all sussed out but they should perhaps start rethinking their theories, as the show's creator Tim Key has stressed that this season will go in directions fans "won't expect".

As we head towards the mid-point in the current season of Death in Paradise , there are still so many questions we need answered. Will Neville end up with Sophie as she heads back to Saint Marie? And what's up with Neville's friend Andy ?

Key spoke exclusively with RadioTimes.com about the hit crime series at this year's Radio Times Covers Party last night (Tuesday 31st January), alongside Selwyn actor Don Warrington, and was quick to tease there will be plenty of twists down the road.

Chelsea Edge as Sophie Chambers and Ralf Little as DI Neville Parker. BBC/Red Planet Pictures/Denis Guyenon

When asked what fans can expect from the rest of the season, particularly in relation to Neville's relationship with Sophie, Key said: "It's going to be interesting. Everything in this series is going in directions that people won't expect. I think that's a fair thing to say."

This week's episode of Death in Paradise is set to see the drama pick up with one of its other long-running stories this season, which is Selwyn getting to know his daughter, who until the end of last season he was unaware existed.

The synopsis for the upcoming episode teases: "The team investigate the murder of a former children’s home resident. Meanwhile, Marlon sits his sergeant’s exams, and Selwyn meets his daughter for the first time."

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

There's been a lot of speculation this season as to whether it will be Ralf Little's last as the show's lead detective, Neville. Not only could Neville's relationship with Sophie eventually drag him away from Saint Marie, but there also seem to be a number of potential threats appearing for him.

Of course, whatever happens, Neville won't be the only lead detective from the show seen on screen this year, as Kris Marshall's Humphrey, who led the series from seasons 3 to 6, is getting his own spin-off.

Additional reporting by Abby Robinson.

Death in Paradise airs on Fridays at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.