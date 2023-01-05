Selwyn previously discovered he has a daughter he has never met, and now, in an exclusive first-look clip for RadioTimes.com , it appears that she has reached out to him, causing the Commissioner to have conflicted feelings on the matter.

The 12th season of Death in Paradise starts airing this Friday, and following a bombshell reveal at the end of season 11, the first new episode finds Selwyn contemplating a big change in his life.

In the clip, Catherine finds Selwyn on his boat, where he says he has gone because he "needed a little time to myself". He adds: "Time to think".

Selwyn says that his daughter "understandably has a lot of questions she wants to ask" and that he's "not sure this is something I want in my life right now". Catherine admits that it's a "big change" to meet her for the first time, while Selwyn adds: "We're strangers, the two of us. What answers can I give her when I know nothing about her?"

You can watch the full clip right here now.

Selwyn star Warrington previously told RadioTimes.com about Selwyn's initial reaction to the news he had a daughter, explaining: "He is numb [when he finds out] and he's busy trying to process it, busy trying to make it make some kind of sense. Why did she not tell him? Why would you keep it secret for all these years? What is he supposed to do now?

"He's got an adult daughter. All her childhood has gone from him. How are they to mend this? Are they going to mend it? It's pretty devastating. It's an extraordinary piece of information to be given."

The most recent episode of the hit detective drama to air was the 2022 Christmas special, which saw Sophie, a potential love interest for Ralf Little's Neville played by Chelsea Edge, arrive on the island.

That special episode also guest starred Les Dennis, who admitted he was "nervous" on his first day of filming for the show, but said that the "welcoming" cast made the experience "delightful".

This upcoming season is also set to feature a raft of big names in one-off appearances, with Robert Webb, Amit Shah, Jo Martin and Barney Walsh amongst those announced.

Death in Paradise season 12 starts on Friday 6th January at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

