The television personality rose to fame by collaborating with his father, Doctor Who star Bradley Walsh, on the ITV travel series Breaking Dad and family drama The Larkins .

Death in Paradise season 12 has added three more names to its guest cast, including Barney Walsh in an as-yet-undisclosed role.

Now, he's jetting out to the beautiful Caribbean islands of Guadeloupe, which double as the fictional Saint Marie, to film a guest role in the BBC's long-running tropical murder mystery.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

There's no word yet on who exactly Walsh will be playing in the series, but he's not the only new addition to the Death in Paradise cast to be announced this week.

Okorie Chukwu will also be appearing in the next run of episodes, following his starring role in the second season of ITV sitcom Kate & Koji, where he took over for a departing Jimmy Akingbola.

Death in Paradise's latest run will also feature Jo Hartley, whose recent television projects include Ricky Gervais comedy-drama After Life, Greg Davies sitcom The Cleaner and Sky thriller Das Boot.

She also played the role of Cynth in Shane Meadows's This Is England and its small screen follow-ups.

Previously, Death in Paradise revealed Jo Martin as another upcoming guest star, as well as familiar faces from Sanditon and Happy Valley.

Ralph Little will return for the new season, while a spin-off is planned for his predecessor Kris Marshall.

Death in Paradise season 12 is coming soon to BBC One. Catch up now on BBC iPlayer. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.