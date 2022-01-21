Parker is once again flanked by DS Florence Cassell, Marlon Pryce and Commissioner Patterson for the new season, while this year the ranks have been bolstered further by the addition of new officer Naomi Thomas, played by Shantol Jackson.

Death in Paradise is currently back on our screens for its eleventh season, which sees Neville Parker and his team tasked with solving more intriguing mysteries on the fictional Caribbean island on Saint Marie.

And as ever there are a host of guest stars appearing throughout the run as well – with familiar faces from a number of popular shows appearing in each episode.

Read on for everything you need to know about the Death in Paradise cast – including current regulars, season 11 guests, and former stars.

Current regulars

Ralf Little plays DI Neville Parker

Who is DI Neville Parker? Neville Parker is Saint Marie's resident detective inspector – the fourth lead detective n the show;s history following Richard Poole (Ben Miller), Humphrey Goodman (Kris Marshall) and Jack Mooney (Ardal O'Hanlon).

What else has Ralf Little been in? Before joining the cast of Deatgh in Paradise back in 2020, Little was best known for his roles on the sitcoms The Royle Family and Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps.

Joséphine Jobert plays DS Florence Cassell

Who is DS Florence Cassell? Florence works alongside Neville in the Saint Marie police force as a detective sergeant, and has had something of a will-they / won't-they romance with the detective.

What else has Joséphine Jobert been in? Death in Paradise is the most high profile gig from Jobert's career to date, but other roles have included a number of TV shows in her homeland France including Cut and Time Is a Killer.

Tahj Miles plays Marlon Pryce

Who is Marlon Pryce? Marlon was first seen on Death in Paradise as a petty criminal who spent his days scamming tourists, but he is now a trainee officer with the local police.

What else has Tahj Miles been in? Miles previously appeared as part of the main cast on the CBBC series Class Dismissed, and also had a role in Steve McQueen's Mangrove – part of the Small Axe series of films on BBC One.

Shantol Jackson plays Sergeant Naomi Thomas

Who is Naomi Thomas? Naomi is a new addition to the police department for season 11 and is determined to prove that she has what it takes to make a mark on the team. At the start of the season she has never been part of a murder investigation before.

What else has Shantol Jackson been in? Death in Paradise is something of a career breakthrough for Jackson, but she has previously appeared in a small role in Idris Elba's film Yardie and had a main part in 2018 sports movie Sprinter.

Élizabeth Bourgine plays Catherine Bordey

Who is Catherine Bordey? Catherine Bordey is the island's mayor, while she also owns her own beachfront bar.

What else has Élizabeth Bourgine been in? Like Jobert, Élizabeth Bourgiune is French and has appeared in several shows and movies in her home country, including Private Lessons, A Heart in Winter, and My Best Friend.

Don Warrington plays Commissioner Selwyn Patterson

Who is Commissioner Selwyn Patterson? Selwyn Patterson has been an integral part of Death in Paradise since the first season and oversees the running of the island's police department.

What else has Don Warrington been in? Warrington has appeared in countless productions on stage and screen. with highlights including playing Philip in Rising Damp, and appearing in Doctor Who's Rise of the Cybermen back in 2006. In 2008, he took part in Strictly Come Dancing, in which he was partnered with Lilia Kopylova.

Season 11 guest stars

Karise Yansen plays Clarissa Taylor (episode 1)

Who is Clarissa? Clarissa Taylor is a young woman who is kidnapped towards the beginning of the first episode.

What else has Karise Yansen been in? Yansen's previous credits include appearances in the comedy series Enterprice and the 2021 film Wolf, alongside George MacKay and Lily-Rose Depp.

Jake Fairbrother plays Gabriel Taylor (episode 1)

Who is Gabriel Taylor? Gabriel is Clarissa's father.

What else has Jake Fairbrother been in? Fairbrother had a small role in 2012 Bond flick Skyfall and has also appeared in episodes of Strike Back and Holby City.

Petra Letang plays Mia Taylor (episode 1)

Who is Mia Taylor? Mia is Clarissa's mother.

What else has Petra Letang been in? Letang is a former EastEnders star having appeared on the soap as Naomi between 2005 and 2007, before joining the cast of Holby City as Adele Effanga for two years from 2014. She also starred in several episodes of People Just Do Nothing.

Marcus Onilude plays Otis Benjamin (episode 1)

Who is Otis Benjamin? Otis is a bad boy character who appears in the first episode of the new season.

What else has Marcus Onilude been in? Onilude plays Marcus on Ted Lasso and has also recently made appearances on Cursed, Father Brown and Ghosts.

Jason Done plays Connor Faircroft (episode 2)

Who is Connor Faircroft? Connor is one of the owners of a local golf course.

What else has Jason Done been in? Done is well known for his role as Tom Clarkson on Waterloo Road, while other TV credits have included Paranoid, Run and Conviction.

Simon Lenagan plays Bradley Faircroft (episode 2)

Who is Bradley Faircroft? Bradley is Connor's brother who shows up on the island after a long absence.

What else has Simon Lenagan been in? Lenagan has previously made multiple appearances on The Bill and Coronation Street while recent credits have included Sitting in Limbo, Breeders and Vauxhall.

Tamzin Outhwaite plays Holly Faircroft (episode 2)

Who is Holly Faircroft? Holly is married to Connor and is the co-owner of the golf club.

What else has Tamzin Outhwaite been in? Outhwaite is a regular face on TV, with her most notable credits being her long-running role as Mel Owens on EastEnders. Recent appearances have included Ridley Road, Code 404 and Dun Breedin'.

Oscar Morgan plays Jake Faircroft (episode 2)

Who is Jake Faircroft? Jake is Connor and Holly's son.

What else has Oscar Morgan been in? Morgan has previously appeared in the children's show Millie Inbetween and BBC comedy Warren.

Faith Alabi plays Desreta King (episode 2)

Who is Desreta King? Desreta is a young woman who is employed by the Faircrofts.

What else has Faith Alabi been in? Alabi's most notable past credits include a key role in the drama We Are Who We Are and three episodes of Cold Feet.

Akshay Kumar plays Zach Ogilvy (episode 3)

Who is Zach Obgilvy? The CEO of a social media company, who is found dead at the beginning of the episode.

What else has Akshay Kumar been in? Kumar's past credits include Devs and Pandora.

Ben Starr plays Chad Burinski (episode 3)

What else has Ben Starr been in? Starr is known for his roles as Captain James Hawdon in Dickensian and Dr Christopher Priestley in Jamestown.

William Gaminara plays Chris Darlow (episode 3)

What else has William Gaminara been in? Gaminara is best known for his long-running role as Professor Leo Dalton on Silent Witness between 2002 and 2011, while recent credits have included episodes of Catastrophe, Honour and The Trial of Christine Keeler.

Lucy Griffiths plays Katie Kellar (episode 3)

What else has Lucy Griffiths been in? Griffiths played Lady Marian in the BBC's version of Robin Hood, while recent credits have included Shadow and Bone and Vienna Blood.

Jessica Clark plays Alessa Park (episode 3)

What else has Jessica Clark been in? Clark has previously appeared in Chemistry, True Blood and The Doll Maker.

Andrew Leung plays Laurence Terry (episode 3)

What else has Andrew Leung been in? Leung's previous work includes roles on Quiz, Flack and Queens of Mystery as well as a 2014 episode of Doctor Who and a small appearance on the film Cruella.

Former regulars

Ben Miller played DI Richard Poole

Who is DI Richard Poole? The first lead detective to feature on Death in Paradise, Richard Poole was a very accomplished detective – who was shockingly murdered in the first episode of season 3.

What else has Ben Miller been in? Miller is well known as one half of the comedy double act Armstrong and Miller alongside Alexander Armstrong, while other major roles have included playing James Lester in Primeval, Lord Featherington in Bridgerton and the title character in Professor T.

Kris Marshall played DI Humphrey Goodman

Who is DI Humphrey Goodman? Poole's replacement on Saint Marie, Humphrey Goodman arrived on the island in season 3 and became chief inspector. He enjoyed life in Saint Marie and was known for solving mysteries very quickly.

What else has Kris Marshall been in? Marshall is well-known for playing the role of Nick Harper in My Family and for a memorable turn in Love, Actually, in addition to playing Tom Parker in Sanditon.

Ardal O'Hanlon played DI Jack Mooney

Who is DI Jack Mooney? The third lead detective in the show's run, Mooney took over from Goodman and was a friendly and unassuming inspector.

What else has Ardal O'Hanlon been in? O'Hanlon is best known for playing Father Dougal McGuire in Father Ted and George Sunday in My Hero, in addition to his successful stand-up career.

Sara Martins played DS Camille Bordey

Who is DS Camille Bordey? A Detective Sergeant who worked under both Richard Poole and Humphrey Goodman, Camille is the daughter of Catherine.

What else has Sara Martins been in? Martins has appeared in a number of series both in the UK and in France including Father Brown, Grand Hôteland and The Coroner.

Danny John-Jules played Dwayne Myers

Who is Dwayne Myers? Dwayne was a long-serving police officer at Honoré Police Station, appearing in 56 episodes of the show – and knew the island of Saint Marie better than anyone.

What else has Danny John-Jules been in? John-Jules is best known for playing Cat in Red Dwarf, while other credits include a role on CBBC children's spy drama M.I. High and CBeebies series The Story Makers.

Gary Carr played Fidel Best

Who is Fidel Best? Originally an officer – before being promoted to Sergeant, Fidel was a young investigator who was known for his organisational abilities and his eagerness to impress.

What else has Gary Carr been in? Since leaving Death in Paradise in 2014, Carr has had major roles in a number of series including The Deuce and Trigonometry as well as appearing in four episodes of Downton Abbey and films including Bolden and 21 Bridges.

Tobi Bakare played JP Hooper

Who is JP Hooper? A sergeant who is close friends with Dwayne Myers, JP had always dreamed of being a diligent and hard working police officer.

What else has Tobi Bakare been in? Bakare played Jamal in the first two Kingsman films and has also had regular roles on The Tunnel and The Smoke.

Aude Legastelois-Bidé played DS Madeleine Dumas

Who is DS Madeleine Dumas? A Detective Sergeant who worked alongside Jack Mooney, arrived in Saint Marie after living in Paris for most of her life.

What else has Aude Legastelous-Bidé been in? Legastelois-Bidé has also appeared in episodes of Nox and The Hookup Plan.

Shyko Amos played Ruby Patterson

Who is Ruby Patterson? An officer who replaced Dwayne Myers on the Honoré Police Station team, Ruby was just starting her career in the police – and is the niece of Commissioner Selwyn Patterson.

What else has Shyko Amos been in? Besides Death in Paradise, Amos most high-profile appearance to date was in an episode of A Very English Scandal in 2018.

Death in Paradise airs on Fridays at 9pm on BBC One.