He returned to the show for a one-off episode in season 13, and it is currently unknown how many episodes he will be back for in season 14.

The rest of the guest cast for the season includes Michelle Greenidge (Kaos), Joy Richardson (Dreamland), Stephen Odubola (Boiling Point), Anthony J Abraham (The Acolyte), Simon Lennon (Our Girl), Bhavna Limbachia (Brassic), Adam James (The Day of the Jackal), David Avery (Gangs of London) and Sofia Oxenham (A Very Royal Scandal).

Tobi Bakare in Death in Paradise. BBC / Red Planet Pictures / Philippe Virapin

Also guest starring are Patricia Allison (Sex Education), Imogen King (Love Rat), David Mumeni (Bridgerton), Madeline Appiah (In the Long Run), Siobhan Redmond (Two Doors Down), Chantelle Alle (Hijack), Rita Bernard-Shaw (The Power), Bobby Gordon (Three Little Birds), Tony Marshall (Casualty) and Charlotte Spencer (The Gold).

Rounding out the guest cast for season 14 are Tala Gouveia (McDonald & Dodds), Trieve Blackwood-Cambridge (Holby City), Gerard Horan (Detectorists), Judith Jacob (The Five), Lily Nichol (Renegade Nell) and Lyndsey Marshal (Inside Man).

The beloved murder mystery show will be returning to BBC One on Friday 31st January at 9pm, with the main cast including Don Gilet, Shantol Jackson, Ginny Holder, Don Warrington and Elizabeth Bourgine.

The synopsis for the new season says: "We're transported back to the tropical island of Saint Marie, and this time with a new detective inspector in place - but will DI Mervin Wilson (Don Gilet) remain in the job for long?

"Following the recently cracked case of 'who shot the Santas?', along with the revelation that his estranged mother has passed away, Mervin is ready to get back home and leave the island for good.

"But when a case close to the hearts of those at the station presents itself, is he tempted to extend his stay?

"As Mervin continues to ruffle feathers, the police team pull together to solve some of the island’s most confounding cases yet."

The synopsis continues: "Elsewhere, Commissioner Selwyn Patterson (Don Warrington) must deal with momentous news from the chief commissioner in Jamaica that rocks the police department to its very core.

"As an unexpected foe attempts to enforce the unfathomable, Catherine (Elizabeth Bourgine), in her role as mayor, acts as the last line of defence in a battle to save the team as we know it.

"In an unexpected twist, Naomi (Shantol Jackson) finds herself at an emotional crossroads when an old flame from St Barnabas makes a surprising appearance on the island, while Darlene (Ginny Holder) becomes a mentor when a new officer joins the ranks, but is left questioning whether she’s the right person for the job.

"And with the opportunity to learn more about his mother’s life, Mervin begins to discover things may not be all that they seem in Saint Marie. As everything he thought he knew unravels, will his life ever be the same again?"

It's currently unknown if Danny John-Jules will be back as Dwayne for any further episodes, following his character's departure from the police force at the end of the 2024 Christmas special.

Death in Paradise will return to BBC One and iPlayer at 9pm on Friday 31st January 2025.

