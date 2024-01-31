Idris Elba led the series as Sam Nelson, and he is back once again as he finds himself in a new situation.

The second season of Hijack will be executively produced by Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta and Tom Nash at 60Forty Films, alongside executive producers George Kay and Jim Field Smith's production company Idiotlamp Productions.

Field Smith will also serve as lead director for the new series.

So far, not much is known about the plot of season 2, but Idris Elba has promised the high stakes atmosphere will be back.

Idris Elba as Sam Nelson in Hijack. Apple TV+ Apple TV+

"I was floored by the overwhelming audience response after season 1," said Elba. "It's top secret what new situation unfolds for Sam Nelson but I can assure you we will bring the high-octane back!"

Elba previously told Variety he would be open to returning to the role Sam Nelson, depending on the reasons for his character comeback.

He told the publication: "What would be the acceptable scenario that he comes back? Because we’ve thought about this and obviously Apple have gone, 'Well, we really love the show.'

"And I think, you know, Rotten Tomatoes is at 92 per cent at the moment, which is a good sign, but it's kind of like — he's not a cop — what would be the acceptable Sam Nelson return? And if I'm honest, I’m not sure."

He added: "I'd like that, but I just don't want to put him on another hijack. I'm open to that character coming back. I think if people were compelled to like the character, then I'm in."

"Global audiences were on tenterhooks watching Idris's riveting performance in Hijack, and we're thrilled to be working again with 60Forty and Idiotlamp on an equally compelling season two," said Jay Hunt, creative director for Apple TV+.

