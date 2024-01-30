For him to be killed off would be a status quo-shattering development for the relatively light-hearted crime drama, but the stars aren't ruling anything out as they promise a blockbuster episode to mark the show's extraordinary milestone.

The official synopsis teases that the commissioner will be shot by a "mysterious assassin" while at a party commemorating his five decades on the police force.

Speaking of the 100th episode, Warrington himself told the BBC: "It was exciting to shoot, because I think it's an episode where we move away from the sort of conventional case, as it is a crime that involves everybody.

More like this

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

"Everybody is emotionally involved in solving it, given the victim is somebody they know. They have an emotional response that is different, because normally we don't know the victims, so there's a detachment when dealing with them."

He added: "There's a sense of jeopardy about this case, which I think hopefully makes it exciting to watch. I suppose the big question is, will he make it or not?"

Famously, Miller's DI Poole was killed off in a shock twist after two seasons on the show, while Little's DI Parker was recently the subject of an investigation following a traumatic framing.

Death in Paradise co-star Shantol Jackson, who plays DS Naomi Thomas, anticipated how viewers would be feeling as Commissioner Patterson came into the line of fire, describing the development as "devastating".

"The commissioner is a beloved character, and has been with Death in Paradise since day one – it's kind of a thing where you never know when someone might go," she explained.

Shantol Jackson as DS Naomi Thomas and Don Warrington as Commissioner Patterson in Death In Paradise. BBC / Red Planet Pictures / Denis Guyenon

"I think the audience’s first reaction will be, 'Oh my gosh, is Don leaving the show?' and, 'Is the commissioner actually going to die?'"

At this precarious moment for the character, Death in Paradise star Little reflected on the relationship between DI Parker and Commissioner Patterson to date, conceding it has been "prickly" but underpinned by true respect and admiration.

He began: "Neville, like the rest of the team, is really struggling with it. They don't know if the commissioner is going to be OK.

"Neville and the commissioner appear to have a prickly relationship since he arrived - however, I don’t actually think they do.

"The commissioner is like a father figure to Neville, and he’s been there every step of the way, even though he might be grumpy and standoffish.

DI Neville Parker (Ralf Little) and Selwyn Patterson (Don Warrington). BBC / Red Planet / Denis Guyeon

"Every time Neville looks like something's about to get to him, he’ll have the support of the commissioner, who softens that little moment and offers him the right words at the right time. The commissioner means everything to Neville."

Little added: "It's a great one. I think people are going to love it, as well as be worried. Make no mistake, our characters are absolutely desperate for things to work out. They all have a stake in it.

"It’s important to them to always solve the crimes, but I don't think we've ever had a crime where every single character has an emotional stake in solving it, and that gives the whole thing a new dynamic."

Whatever the fate of Commissioner Patterson, the future of Death in Paradise is confirmed until 2025, with more episodes of established spin-off Beyond Paradise and all-new project Return to Paradise also in development.

What to watch on TV this week: 29th January - 4th February

Death in Paradise episode 100 premieres on BBC One at 9pm on Sunday 4th February 2024. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.