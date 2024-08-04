We certainly hope so after that finale (more on that later).

Read on for everything we know so far about a potential McDonald & Dodds season 5.

Is McDonald & Dodds returning for season 5?

There's currently no word on the status of the show.

Watch this space for updates.

When could a potential McDonald & Dodds season 5 air?

The show first arrived on our screens in 2020, with season 2 airing in 2021 and season 3 the following year.

But then there were no new episodes in 2023, with season 4 premiering in July 2024 – so if season 5 does get the green light, it remains to be seen if it will make its debut in 2025, or if we'll have to wait a little longer.

As soon as we know, we'll update this page.

Who could return for a potential McDonald & Dodds season 5?

Tala Gouveia as DCI Lauren McDonald and Jason Watkins as DS Dodds in McDonald & Dodds. Mammoth Screen for ITV

Alongside Tala Gouveia as DCI Lauren McDonald and Jason Watkins as DS Dodds, we'd expect the following to also return:

Claire Skinner as Chief Supt Ormond

Charlie Chambers as DC Goldie

Bhavik C Pankhania as DC Lee

And, as ever, there would be plenty of new guest stars if the show does return for another outing.

What could happen in a potential McDonald & Dodds season 5?

It looks like more wedding bells would be on the cards in a potential season 5.

After solving a series of wedding-related deaths, McDonald phoned her partner in the final moments of the finale.

"The answer's yes," she said, before letting out an uncharacteristic laugh, having initially been unable to accept his proposal while on holiday together.

Here's hoping we get to see her tie the knot in the next season – and that the proverbial bat signal won't be deployed on her big day.

Dodds also had a dalliance with a photo journalist in season 4, played by Victoria Hamilton, but sadly they went their separate ways.

The parting felt final, but could we see her return in season 5?

McDonald & Dodds is available to stream on ITVX.

