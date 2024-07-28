She played Lola Baker, a woman accused of murdering her own mother.

"Loved every second of filming this show!" she said on X (formerly known as Twitter). "Thank you so much to all the cast and crew and the fantastic director for making me feel so welcome as Lola."

But she's not the only pop star to join the cast of season 4.

Will Young, who rose to fame when he won the first season of ITV talent competition Pop Idol back in 2001-02, stars as Greg DeVere, one half of an "eccentric" sibling duo who operate in the world of art auctions.

"It's really fun playing a baddie, it's great," he said during a recent appearance on The One Show. "I'm not going to spoil it, if I'm the murderer or not... but I very well could be."

Young previously appeared in Sky supernatural drama Bedlam, Agatha Christie's Marple, and Skins.

Will Young plays Greg DeVere. Mammoth Screen for ITV

Episode 2 of McDonald & Dodds revolves around the death of a local man who "gets on at his usual bus stop in Bath, but when the bus pulls into the station, he's [found] dead".

The rest of the guest cast includes Hugh Quarshie (Holby City), Sophia Myles (Moonlight) and Charley Webb (Emmerdale).

Jason and Watkins and Tala Gouveia in McDonald & Dodds. ITV

The show's leads have also been teasing what's in store for Victoria Hamilton, who pops up in episode 3.

"I loved Victoria Hamilton," said Gouveia. "I think she was such a pro. I just loved watching her work, and then I forget that, 'Oh, I’m in a scene with her – OK, I better concentrate, step it up!'"

Watkins added: "I had a lot to do with her. It’s a great departure… Dodds fancies her a bit. He actually has a sort of dalliance, or it looks like he’s heading that way, which is very unusual because he’s been shut down in that respect for such a long time. There’s potential with this character."

McDonald & Dodds season 4 wraps up on Sunday 4th August on ITV1. Seasons 1-3 are available to watch now on ITVX.

