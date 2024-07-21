Not only was it profoundly undignified for a member of law enforcement – and one of the smartest, we should add – to suffer to such a heinous crime, Dodds was then forced to endure the ignominy of sitting on a defected perch from which his feet were unable to touch the ground.

Oh, the shame.

Despite his very best efforts to locate his dearly departed, Dodds was unable to recover his mighty throne, leaving the detective utterly defeated for the first time in recent memory, and with no apparent end in sight to his suffering.

But then, in the episode's final moments, the mystery was revolved when the culprit made an executive decision to reveal herself.

"There's no easy way to share this," said Chief Supt Ormond. "I stole your chair. My own chair malfunctioned, and I like to have my feet on the ground when I'm working."

"Don't we all," responded a stunned Dodds.

But a confession wasn't all she had in store for him.

Claire Skinner as Ormond. ITV

To atone for her grave sin, Ormond informed Dodds that she'd purchased him a brand new chair – but not just any old chair. Oh no. His boss had secured him the Modulator Mark 4... special edition.

*Cue stirring orchestral swell*

"A Mark 4," he echoed, visibly overcome with emotion.

While the lead duo had successfully uncovered the link between the two murders, this was undoubtedly Dodd's finest career moment to date.

McDonald & Dodds season 4 airs on Sundays on ITV1 and ITVX.

