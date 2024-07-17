While the show's characters are beloved and the scripts do contain moments of light relief, Watkins does not believe it's part of the so-called "cosy crime" boom led by the likes of The Madame Blanc Mysteries, Father Brown and Death in Paradise.

"I think if you're making a show with [cosy crime] in mind, that's very dangerous," he explained in an interview with RadioTimes.com. "Although it's a whodunnit, [McDonald & Dodds] is quite a complex show."

Watkins continued: "In terms of the script, you've got this great conundrum puzzle, but then it might touch on the cultural misappropriation of the blues [and] obviously, because of our relationship, some of the people we meet [display] a slight shadow of racism.

"But it's all played in a very subtle way and instead of it being a gritty documentary about one of those serious subjects, it's actually something that is enjoyable to an audience [but] touches on much more serious subjects."

The actor, also known for W1A, A Very English Scandal and SAS: Rogue Heroes, went on to say that the lighter aspects of the show do not trivialise the grizzly murders depicted – and that he reminds himself of the gravity of the scenario before shooting a scene.

Jason Watkins, Bhavik C Pankhania, Charlie Chambers and Tala Gouveia star in McDonald & Dodds Mammoth Screen for ITV

"In terms of the murders themselves, I think we never underestimate that. And I always think before we go into a murder [and] we see a body, that is somebody who has died," he added.

"So even though there is humour, there is variety and a kind of lightness of touch, the actual murders themselves have huge consequences and they power the stories. So cosy crime is not a word that I would use with this show."

The first episode of McDonald & Dodds season 4 will see the duo unravel the mystery surrounding a journalist who does of anaphylaxis during a party held at her home – but foul play is soon detected.

McDonald & Dodds returns to ITV1 and ITVX on Sunday 21st July 2024.

