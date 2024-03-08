With filming on the new season set to kick off soon, there's plenty to tuck into for season 12 after Inspector Sullivan (Tom Chambers) proposed to Mrs Devine (Claudie Blakley). So, could wedding bells be on the cards? Quite possibly.

With that, read on for everything you need to know about the upcoming twelfth season of BBC's Father Brown.

As of now, the BBC have not confirmed when season 12 of Father Brown will be released. However, we do know that filming on the new series is set to kick off in April in Birmingham so it's likely that the new series will premiere some time in January 2025.

We'll be sure to update you with more concrete details once they become available.

Father Brown season 12 cast speculation

Mrs Devine (Claudie Blakley), Father Brown (Mark Williams) and Brenda Palmer (Ruby-May Martinwood) in Father Brown. BBC Studios/Gary Moyes

As for who will return for season 12, it wouldn't quite be a season of Father Brown without the priest at the helm of it now, would it? So, we'd most definitely expect Williams to be back in the title role.

When asked about whether he thought of the future of his time on the show, Williams admitted (via What to Watch): "I don’t really do that. I think it's bad for the soul. In this business, planning for the future is an extremely dangerous preoccupation. You have only got one job at a time.

"You never know whether you're going to work again, which is one of the cruelties of this business, along with rejection. Which is why it's amazing that so many people do it year after year in the face of these terrible setbacks and unemployment!”

As for the rest of the cast, we'd most definitely expect to see Tom Chambers and Claudie Blakley return as Inspector Sullivan and Mrs Devine after that lovely proposal in the season 11 finale. But as we know, each episode in the series focuses on a new case and a new guest cast so we can expect some plenty of new cast members.

The list of characters we'd expect to make a return to Father Brown season 12 are:

Mark Williams as Father Brown

Tom Chambers as Inspector Sullivan

Claudie Blakley as Mrs Devine

John Burton as Sergeant Goodfellow

Ruby-May Martinwood as Brenda Palmer

Nancy Carroll as Lady Felicia Montague

John Light as Monsieur Hercule Flambeau

Other potential returning characters could also include Lorna Watson as Sister Boniface, Sylvester McCoy as Dr Angus McClurgy and Ingrid Oliver as Gaynor Garfield.

What will Father Brown season 12 be about?

Each episode of Father Brown deals with a new case as we follow Father Brown on his crime-solving around the Cotswolds, but we're sure that a new season of the show will throw up plenty more mysteries, villains and twists we didn't see coming.

The series is based on the short stories by GK Chesterton so there's sure to be some mysteries we're yet to uncover in those classics. As for what could happen to some of the characters, we could expect either a wedding or some wedding planning on the horizon after Sullivan popped the big question to Mrs Devine.

Her son Eddie was framed for murder in the final episode of the previous season after surprising her in Kembleford but all was resolved.

We do know that the future season will certainly feature Father Brown's warm and empathetic nature, always striving to get to the bottom of the perplexing cases that seem to riddle his parish.

Is there a trailer for Father Brown season 12?

Slow down! As the series is yet to go into production, there's no trailer just yet but we're sure first-look images, sneak peeks and more will soon be released. Watch this space.

Father Brown is available to watch on BBC iPlayer. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

