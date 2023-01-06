Williams is once again joined by co-stars including Tom Chambers, back as Inspector Sullivan, and John Burton, but there's also been some major switch ups in the cast this season.

Mark Williams is back once again as his crime solving priest Father Brown , in the long-running series based on the stories of GK Chesterton.

While stars Emer Kenny, Sorcha Cusack and Jack Deam have stepped away from their roles, two new characters are joining Father Brown in the new episodes – Mrs Devine and Brenda Palmer.

Read on for all you need to know about the detective priest, his cohorts and the stars behind the characters.

Father Brown cast and characters - Season 10

Mark Williams plays Father Brown

Mark Williams as Father Brown in Father Brown. BBC Studios/Gary Moyes

Who is Father Brown? Like many of the best TV detectives, Father Brown's unassuming manner conceals a brain like a steel trap. As a priest it's his job to understand people – and to see into their souls – which also proves to be particularly helpful in his work as an amateur sleuth.

Where have I seen Mark Williams before? The actor has been a recognisable face on British TV screens for many years now but he's arguably best known as one of the stars of 90s comedy sketch series The Fast Show. Doctor Who fans will know him as Brian Williams, father of the Doctor's travelling companion Rory, Harry Potter fans will know him as Ron's dad Arthur Weasley, while in recent years he's had roles in Here We Go, Still Open All Hours, Blandings, Hustle and Being Human.

Claudie Blakley plays Mrs Devine

Claudie Blakley as Mrs Devine in Father Brown. BBC Studios/Gary Moyes

Who is Mrs Devine? Mrs Devine is Father Brown's new right-hand woman for season 10.

Where have I seen Claudie Blakley before? Blakley has previously appeared in series including Silent Witness, Call the Midwife, Grantchester, Manhunt, Man Vs Bee, Cranford and Lark Rise to Candleford. Films she has appeared in include Gosford Park and The Nan Movie.

John Burton plays Sergeant Goodfellow

John Burton as Sgt. Goodfellow in Father Brown. BBC Studios/Gary Moyes

Who is Sergeant Goodfellow? Inspector Mallory's right-hand man Sergeant Goodfellow occasionally slips Father Brown nuggets of useful information about a case behind his boss's back.

Where have I seen John Burton before? Burton is no stranger to playing officers of the law, having been seen as DC Cody in Coronation Street, PC Steve Watson in Noah’s Ark, PC Joe Sambrook in The Bill and DS Andy Nicoll in Catch Me If You Can. Viewers may also have spotted him in numerous other soap roles as well as in TV movie All in the Game, alongside Ray Winstone, and in 2006 drama Afterlife.

Tom Chambers plays Chief Inspector Sullivan

Tom Chambers as Chief Inspector Sullivan in Father Brown. BBC Studios/Gary Moyes

Who is Chief Inspector Sullivan? A rather arrogant police detective, Sullivan was eventually won over by Father Brown's meddling ways.

Where have I seen Tom Chambers before? The former Strictly Come Dancing winner is best known for his roles as Sam Strachan in Holby City and Max Tyler in Waterloo Road. He's also appeared in both Emmerdale and Casualty more recently.

Ruby-May Martinwood plays Brenda Palmer

Ruby-May Martinwood as Brenda Palmer in Father Brown. BBC Studios/Gary Moyes

Who is Brenda Palmer? Brenda returns after first being introduced in season 9, when she was at a local girls' borstal.

Where have I seen Ruby-May Martinwood before? Martinwood has been seen onscreen in shows including Tom Hardy's Taboo and hit detective series Death in Paradise. She appeared as Brenda in one episode of Father Brown season 9 before going on to become a main character in season 10.

Nancy Carroll plays Lady Felicia Montague

Who is Lady Felicia? Socialite Lady Felicia has an uncanny knack for stumbling across dead bodies, which usually elicits the famous fits of screaming that kick off one of Father Brown's cases. She's a loyal aide to the priest.

Where have I seen Nancy Carroll before? The actress is best know for her prolific stage career but recent screen roles suggest a taste for crime – you may have spotted her in The Suspicions of Mr Whicher, Silent Witness, Murder in Provence and episodes of Midsomer Murders, in addition to Call the Midwife and The Crown.

John Light plays Monsieur Hercule Flambeau

Who is Hercule Flambeau? Father Brown's arch-nemesis, Hercule Flambeau is a ruthless jewel and art thief who pops up each series to cross swords with the priest.

Where have I seen John Light before? When it comes to his screen work, John Light is another actor who's no stranger to crime, having appeared as Dacourt in Maigret, alongside Rowan Atkinson, and as Professor Felix Garwood in Lewis and prequel Endeavour. He also recently starred as Richard Binser in Agatha Raisin and appeared in Around the World in 80 Days and Murder in Provence.

Father Brown cast and characters - seasons 1-9

Sorcha Cusack plays Mrs Bridgette McCarthy

Who is Mrs McCarthy? Mrs McCarthy is the parish secretary at St Mary's church, so is at the centre of much of village business, which is good since she enjoys a bit of gossip. She's devoted to Father Brown, helping him with his cases, and making sure he eats. She doesn't always see eye to eye with Lady Felicia, and there are regular clashes between them — but they both share a grudging respect for one another.

Where have I seen Sorcha Cusack before? Cusack comes from a family of actors, her sisters Sinéad Cusack, Niamh Cusack and Catherine Cusack are all in the business and she's the sister-in-law of Sinéad's husband Jeremy Irons and aunt to their son Max Irons. Numerous film and TV roles have included appearances in Guy Ritchie film Snatch, Mrs Brown's Boys, This Way Up and A Discovery of Witches.

Emer Kenny plays The Honourable Penelope "Bunty" Windermere

Who is Bunty? Lady Felicia's niece shares her eye for the gents, and along with Mrs McCarthy often joins Father Brown on his investigations. She's whip-smart, an accomplished shot, and can pick a lock in 3.5 seconds.

Where have I seen Emer Kenny before? Kenny is best known for her stint on Albert Square as EastEnders's Zsa Zsa Carter and since then has been seen in BBC3 comedies Pramface, Badults, Siblings and The Curse. She also wrote and played a supporting role in ITV detective drama Karen Pirie and played Joan in the BBC's TV movie Eric & Ernie, which followed the beginnings of comedy duo Eric Morecambe and Ernie Wise.

Jack Deam plays Inspector Mallory

Who is Inspector Mallory? An overzealous, and often misguided, police investigator, Inspector Mallory who doesn't always appreciate "Padre" Father Brown interfering in his cases.

Where have I seen Jack Deam before? Best known as pyromaniac Marty Fisher in Channel 4's Shameless, Jack Deam has also appeared in Heartbeat, Silent Witness, Ridley and as rapist Phil Simmonds in a 2000 Coronation Street storyline.

Father Brown season 10 will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer from Friday 6th January 2023 at 1:45pm. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on.

