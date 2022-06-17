Atkinson plays Trevor, a bumbling house-sitter whose feud with a bee causes devastating to erupt in a modern luxury mansion.

The latest Netflix comedy which is building a buzz for the streamer is Man Vs Bee, a brand-new venture for comedy great Rowan Atkinson which does exactly what it says on the tin.

The series co-stars Tom Basden, Jing Lusi and Greg McHugh amongst others, and all episodes are set to drop later this month.

But exactly when can you stream the series from? Read on for everything you need to know about Man Vs Bee.

When will Man Vs Bee be released on Netflix?

Rowan Atkinson in Man Vs Bee. Netflix

The full first season of Man Vs Bee will be available to stream on Netflix from Friday 24th June 2022, meaning there's not long to wait now.

The series is made up of nine bit-size episode, usually clocking in at around 10 minutes, so it will make sure a very easily digestible binge.

What is Man Vs Bee about?

Rowan Atkinson in Man Vs Bee. Netflix

Man Vs Bee sees Rowan Atkinson star as Trevor, a loving, bumbling dad who lands a new job as a house-sitter, with his first assignment to look after a luxury, modern mansion while its owners are away.

The house is filled with priceless artwork, classic cars and a dog called Cupcake, but when Trevor tries to get rid of a pesky bee that just won't leave, things take a turn for disastrous. The series is full of Atkinson's iconic style of slapstick comedy, as Trevor gets into further and further mishaps as his feud with the bee deepens.

Man Vs Bee cast - Who stars with Rowan Atkinson?

Tom Basden in Man Vs Bee. Netflix

Alongside Rowan Atkinson as Trevor, Jing Lusi (Crazy Rich Asians, Gangs of London) and Julian Rhind-Tutt (Britannia, Silent Witness) play Nina and Christian, the couple who own the house Trevor is 'looking after'. Meanwhile Greg McHugh (Fresh Meat, A Discovery of Witches) plays the gardener Coleman, Tom Basden (After Life, Here We Go) plays a police officer who visits the house, and India Fowler (White Lines, Safe) and Claudie Blakley (The House, Grantchester) play Trevor's daughter and ex-wife respectively. Here's a full list of the central cast for Man Vs Bee: Rowan Atkinson as Trevor

Jing Lusi as Nina

Julian Rhind-Tutt as Christian

Greg McHugh as Coleman

India Fowler as Maddy

Claudie Blakley as Jess

Tom Basden as Police Officer

Man Vs Bee trailer

You can watch the trailer for Man Vs Bee, with Rowan Atkinson getting up to plenty of slapstick mishaps and hijinks, here.

Man Vs Bee will be available to stream on Netflix from Friday 24th June 2022. Visit our TV Guide to discover what else you can watch tonight, or find all the latest news on our Drama hub.

