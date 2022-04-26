The new series begins this month and will continue to follow the Jessop family's antics, with an exclusive Here We Go clip teasing more mayhem and missing dogs in the coming episodes.

Alison Steadman, Katherine Parkinson and Jim Howick return to star in BBC sitcom Here We Go, previously titled Pandemonium when the pilot episode was released back in December 2020.

A teaser synopsis reveals: "Having filmed his family’s disastrous attempt to carve out a holiday in the midst of the pandemic in the 2020 pilot episode, the series sees youngest son Sam continue to document the Jessop family across the year.

"Moving back and forward in time, each episode offers an intimate, observed and absurd exposé of a modern British family doing its best to support each other, if accidentally annoying everyone else in the process.

"Although nothing quite goes to plan for the Jessops, their indomitable spirit sees them find moments of unexpected delight among the disappointment and laughing in the face of disaster, promising a surfeit of hilarious moments for viewers to enjoy."

Read on for everything you need to know about Here We Go.

Here We Go release date

Here We Go starts Friday 29th April at 8:30pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Here We Go cast

Alison Steadman in Here We Go BBC

Katherine Parkinson (The IT Crowd) and Jim Howick (Ghosts, Horrible Histories) return to play married couple Rachel and Paul respectively.

Meanwhile Gavin and Stacey star Alison Steadman plays matriarch and grandmother Sue in the Here We Go cast.

Tom Basden, who wrote the script for Here We Go and also co-created Plebs, stars as Robin, Rachel's brother, while Tori Allen-Martin plays his on-screen partner Cherry.

Here We Go trailer

You can watch the trailer for Here We Go below.

