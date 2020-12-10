Read on for everything you need to know about BBC sitcom Pandemonium.

When is Pandemonium on TV this Christmas?

Pandemonium airs on BBC One at 9:45pm on Wednesday 30th December 2020.

What is Pandemonium about?

Set post-lockdown, the series follows the Jessops, a family who have been hit hard over the past "nightmare" year, and decide to have a last-minute holiday to cheer everyone up.

The BBC synopsis states: "2020 has been an absolute nightmare for the Jessop family (amongst others). Having seen their finances and future plans devastated, they've also had to abandon their holiday of a lifetime to California. With family morale at an all-time low, the Jessops decide they're going to have their summer holiday after all, even if it means doing it in December. In Margate.

"All filmed by their youngest son, Pandemonium charts the Jessops' last, dogged attempt at some quality family time in 2020, despite the best efforts of a global pandemic to pull them apart."

Pandemonium cast

Katherine Parkinson (The IT Crowd) and Jim Howick (Ghosts, Horrible Histories) play married couple Rachel and Paul respectively.

Meanwhile Gavin and Stacey star Alison Steadman plays matriarch and grandmother Sue, and Tori Allen-Martin plays Cherry.

Tom Basden, who wrote the script for Pandemonium and also co-created Plebs, stars as Robin.

Is there a trailer for Pandemonium?

There's not a trailer for Pandemonium yet, but we'll update this page as soon as one lands.

