When is Ghosts series 3 on BBC One? Cast, plot and latest news

The comedy troupe behind Horrible Histories and Yonderland have another hit on their hands with paranormal sitcom Ghosts, which has started production on its third series.

The show takes place at the fictional Button House, filmed at West Horsley Place in Surrey, which is home to happily married couple Alison (Charlotte Ritchie) and Mike (Kiell Smith-Bynoe) as well as a horde of ghosts from bygone eras.

A disgraced politician, a Georgian noblewoman, a World War II officer and a failed poet are among the paranormal activity in their home, each with their own fussy preferences and demands.

Ghosts has earned a sizeable fanbase with its fast-paced jokes and farcical scenarios, so it’s a good thing that the BBC have more episodes on the way this year. Read on for everything you need to know about Ghosts series 3.

When is Ghosts season 3 on TV?

There’s no confirmed premiere date for the third series of Ghosts just yet, but the sitcom is expected to return in 2021.

Series two filmed in early 2020, wrapping mere days before the UK went into a nationwide lockdown in March, and was ready for broadcast by September.

It appears that the third series is operating on a similar schedule as filming was announced to be underway from 1st February 2021, with actor and co-creator Laurence Rickard sharing the news on Twitter.

Assuming that filming goes smoothly and doesn’t suffer any COVID-related interruptions, we are likely to see new episodes in Autumn 2021, about a year on from the second series.

Rickard previously told RadioTimes.com and other press how Ghosts was adapting to the post-coronavirus world: “A bit of a switch is trying to keep an eye on avoiding unnecessary crowd scenes and things like that, but we always want to be trying to be bigger and better and more ambitious.

“I don’t think we’re tempering it in that sense, we’re just having to look at some of the practicalities of shooting with a slightly more intense eye.”

We’re still awaiting confirmation on whether Ghosts could continue beyond the third series, but the cast are highly enthusiastic about the idea.

Ben Willbond told RadioTimes.com in December: “It would be lovely because I think this time around in the writing process, as we unearth more, you just go ‘oh wow, we could do that in series four, but we haven’t got a series four!’.

“It’s a nice feeling when you go, ‘actually we’ve got a lot of road here creatively’. It’s a nice prospect, but you are just beholden to whether the BBC want more or not. It’s a really hard thing to contend with.”

Ghosts season 3 cast

Charlotte Ritchie and Kiell Smith-Bynoe will return as the show’s two main living characters, Alison and Mike, who have to juggle their chaotic lives with the demands of their undead tenants.

The creators of Ghosts will also be back – Mathew Baynton, Simon Farnaby, Martha Howe-Douglas, Jim Howick, Laurence Rickard and Ben Willbond – all of whom portray characters on the show.

In addition, Lolly Adefope and Katy Wix will also return as Georgian noblewoman Kitty and witch trial victim Mary, two of the other spirits in Mike and Alison’s home.

What will happen in Ghosts season 3?

It’s not yet known what exactly will happen in the third series of Ghosts, but we expect to see Mike and Alison continue their Herculean effort to turn their inherited house into a luxurious place to live.

The renovation has been moving on at a slow pace, but if they can get more events booked in then perhaps they’ll be able to take things to the next level.

RadioTimes.com has confirmed that the show will continue delving into the backstories of the ghosts in series three, giving fans an insight into what their lives were like and the circumstances of their demise.

Is there a Ghosts season 3 trailer?

Not just yet. However, filming is currently underway so we could get a first look sometime in the summer as long as production isn’t delayed by coronavirus.

Ghosts is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.